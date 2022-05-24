‘What are we doing?’ Senator Chris Murphy offers emotional speech on Senate floor after Texas elementary school shooting.

The Democrat from Connecticut spoke after Texas Governor Greg Abbott said at a press conference that a shooter killed 14 students and one teacher at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

“Fourteen kids dead in an elementary school in Texas right now,” Murphy, a vocal gun control advocate, said. “What are we doing? What are we doing? Just days after a shooter walked into a grocery store to gun down African American patrons we have another Sandy Hook on our hands.”

Senator Chris Murphy took to the Senate floor on Tuesday to beg his fellow lawmakers in an emotional speech to act in the aftermath of the latest deadly mass shooting in the United States.

Murphy challenged his colleagues, whom he did not name, to justify their place in the Senate if they refuse to act after yet another mass slaughter of innocent people.

“Why do you spend all this time running for the United States Senate? Why do you go through all the hassle of getting this job, of putting yourself in a position of authority, if your answer is, as the slaughter increases, as our kids run for their lives, we do nothing?”

Murphy’s constituents include the residents of Newtown, Conn., the site of the deadliest elementary school shooting in US history. Twenty children and six adults were killed in 2012 when a gunman opened fire inside Sandy Hook Elementary School. A major push to enact stricter gun laws in the wake of that tragedy failed in the Senate.

Murphy noted in his speech that there have been more mass shootings than days of the year in 2022. And indeed, according to the Gun Violence Archive, an organization that tracks gun injuries and deaths, there have been 212 shootings that injured or killed more than four people so far this year.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.