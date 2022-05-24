A Tinker to Evers to Chance encounter, thanks to Roger Angell

Re “Longtime New Yorker writer, editor Roger Angell, 101″ (Obituaries, May 21): In 1979, when I was a psychiatrist resident, sitting at a busy nursing station, I called Roger Angell at The New Yorker: “This is Dr. Nineberg from Massachusetts General Hospital. I would like to speak with Mr. Angell.” He picked up! I said that I was arranging a workshop on the psychology of baseball, and would he like to present? He very graciously declined but gave me the private number of the legendary Globe sportswriter Peter Gammons. Gammons agreed, and got me in touch with Ken Harrelson, the former Red Sox outfielder, who also participated. The resulting meeting was memorable and one of the most pleasant experiences of my now-45-year-old career.

Rest in peace, Mr. Angell, and thank you.