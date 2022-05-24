What the Mass. secretary of state apparently thinks of Republicans

In her column “Even in our blue state, Democratic voters aren’t happy” (Opinion, May 19), Joan Vennochi quotes Secretary of State William F. Galvin comparing the signature-gathering success of individual Republican candidates for statewide office to COVID-19 wastewater samples: “There’s a rising tide of potential infection out there,” Galvin told Vennochi. “They [Massachusetts voters] are open to these people [Republicans].”

This is awful. Galvin is not some random political candidate. The secretary of the Commonwealth, according to the state’s website, is the “chief . . . elections officer of the Commonwealth,” “responsible” for, among other things, the “administration of elections.” How can anyone reasonably expect Galvin to do this job impartially? And how can we expect good candidates to come forward — say, a mom or dad with kids, or the owner of a small business — when the most prominent and powerful election official in the state is capable of saying something so malicious?