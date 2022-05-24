ExxonMobil must face AG Healey’s climate lawsuit, Massachusetts’ top court rules

Massachusetts’ high court on Tuesday struck down ExxonMobil’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Attorney General Maura Healey, alleging that the company knew its products were contributing to dangerous changes in the climate yet hid that information from Massachusetts consumers and investors.

ExxonMobil claimed that they should be protected from the case by a state law that protects defendants from politically motivated lawsuits that seek to censor or silence their views. But in a blow to the oil company, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court voted 7-0 that the law “does not apply” to Healey’s case.

Healey, who is now running for Massachusetts governor, launched the lawsuit in 2019 after a three-year probe into the company’s actions. Two months ago, ExxonMobil also lost a bid to revive a lawsuit claiming that both Massachusetts and New York’s attorneys general had political motivations for opening such investigations into the company.