ExxonMobil must face AG Healey’s climate lawsuit, Massachusetts’ top court rules

Massachusetts’ high court on Tuesday struck down ExxonMobil’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Attorney General Maura Healey, alleging that the company knew its products were contributing to dangerous changes in the climate yet hid that information from Massachusetts consumers and investors.
ExxonMobil claimed that they should be protected from the case by a state law that protects defendants from politically motivated lawsuits that seek to censor or silence their views. But in a blow to the oil company, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court voted 7-0 that the law “does not apply” to Healey’s case.
Healey, who is now running for Massachusetts governor, launched the lawsuit in 2019 after a three-year probe into the company’s actions. Two months ago, ExxonMobil also lost a bid to revive a lawsuit claiming that both Massachusetts and New York’s attorneys general had political motivations for opening such investigations into the company.
Documents uncovered by InsideClimate News and other outlets show that Exxon scientists knew as early as the 1970s that the use of fossil fuels, which form the base of the company’s business model, cause global warming, and that the company launched a coordinated public relations campaign to sow doubt about that fact.
Across the nation, seven state attorneys general and over one dozen local governments have sued ExxonMobil and other fossil fuel giants for allegedly hiding the dangers of burning fossil fuels.
The first of the state-level cases was brought by Rhode Island in 2018. On Monday, a federal appeals court delivered another blow to the defendants in that suit, including ExxonMobil, ruling that the case can proceed in state court, where it was originally filed.
