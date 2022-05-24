Bulls’ Zach LaVine has knee surgery, full recovery expected

LaVine’s four-year, $78 million contract is up and he said last month that he plans to explore the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career after five seasons in Chicago. He did not rule out returning to the Bulls, who can offer a max contract worth more than $210 million over five years.

LaVine averaged 24.4 points and made his second straight NBA All-Star team last year, which ended with his first trip to the playoffs in his eighth year as a pro. The Bulls lost in the first round to Milwaukee in five games.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach Lavine underwent left knee arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday, and the team said it was successful and he is expected to make a full recovery.

The season was up and down for LaVine, who dealt with an early thumb injury and was in and out of the lineup the final few months because of the knee injury. He had platelet-rich plasma therapy, a cortisone injection and fluid drained from his knee in Los Angeles before the All-Star break.

Bradley Beal still eager to stick with Washington

Bradley Beal reconfirmed to the Washington Post that he is still leaning toward signing a multiyear deal with the Washington Wizards worth roughly $250 million this July, and in the meantime, he’s focused on rehab after having his cast removed in late April following season-ending wrist surgery in February.

“Surgery was good, recovery went well. Had no issues,” Beal said.

It will be a while before Beal gets back on the court. In his first month out of the cast, his rehab focused on regaining range of motion in his left wrist and miming his shooting form before progressing to strength work. He has been watching the NBA playoffs. He has been preparing for the arrival of his third child in the coming months. And he has been staying in touch with Tommy Sheppard, the Wizards’ president and general manager, as Sheppard prepares for June’s NBA draft.

Locking in what would be the largest contract in NBA history, and far more than the four years and $182 million another organization could give Beal under NBA rules, looks more prudent than it has in past years given what was by his own admission a subpar performance this season.

The guard averaged 23.2 points and 6.6 assists in 40 games. His 45.1 percent shooting from the field was worst since the 2015-16 season, and his 30 percent shooting from three was the lowest of his career. Last season, he was named to an all-NBA team and was an All-Star starter for the first time.

High marks for West finals

Prior to Tuesday’s potential series-ending Game 4, TNT announced its coverage of the Western Conference finals between Golden State and Dallas has been its most watched finals coverage since 2018, averaging 6.9 million viewers.

Viewership was up 39 percent over last year’s six-game Eastern Conference finals between Atlanta and Milwaukee, and 34 percent from last year’s six-game Clippers-Suns West finals, which aired on ABC/ESPN.

Sunday’s Game 3 averaged 7.4 million viewers, cable’s most-viewed game of the season. Dallas’ 9.8 local rating was TNT’s best in that market since 2011.