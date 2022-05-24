Celtics say Marcus Smart, Robert Williams are questionable for Game 5

The Celtics said Tuesday that Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both questionable for Wednesday’s Game 5 in Miami.
Smart, who missed Game 4, continues to deal with a right ankle sprain, while Williams is experiencing left knee soreness.
In addition, the team announced Sam Hauser is out because of right shoulder instability.
On the other side of the ball, Miami announced Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (knee) and Tyler Herro (groin) are all questionable.
