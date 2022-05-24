fb-pixel Skip to main content
NBA Playoffs

Celtics say Marcus Smart, Robert Williams are questionable for Game 5

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated May 24, 2022, 41 minutes ago
Marcus Smart's status for Game 5 remains a question mark.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

The Celtics said Tuesday that Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both questionable for Wednesday’s Game 5 in Miami.

Smart, who missed Game 4, continues to deal with a right ankle sprain, while Williams is experiencing left knee soreness.

In addition, the team announced Sam Hauser is out because of right shoulder instability.

On the other side of the ball, Miami announced Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (knee) and Tyler Herro (groin) are all questionable.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.

