Dominic Terrazzano sets the tone early as Billerica boys’ lacrosse beats North Andover

Billerica took an 11-4 lead into halftime and held on thanks to balanced scoring from Terrazzano (three goals, assist), Conor Doherty (three goals), Brady Hunt (two goals, three assists), Aidan Gibbons (four goals), and eighth grader Kam Tremblay (four goals, assist).

His play was the catalyst for a 16-10 victory as the host Indians (13-2, 12-1) clinched the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 title.

After missing the previous six games for the Billerica boys’ lacrosse team — including a 12-6 loss at North Andover — 6-foot-5-inch junior midfielder Dominic Terrazzano set the tone early with the first two goals of the rematch Tuesday night.

“We definitely stepped up,” Billerica coach Ryan Nickerson said. “It was a really gritty first half and coming out on top like that set a statement. We came out hard and won the little battles.”

Nickerson credited defensive midfielder Cole Longuemere for leading the charge in winning key battles between the boxes. The Saint Anselm-bound senior had also missed several games with injury, including the loss at North Andover.

Billerica faceoff specialist Steven Lucozzi went 17 for 23 on draws and Bryant commit Scott Einarson made 14 saves.

“When Dom and Cole were out, our guys got better and better,” said Nickerson. “I think we’re hitting our stride now. We’ve really been turning the corner and our depth is starting to show.”

North Andover dropped to 13-4 overall, 11-2 MVC.

Haverhill 11, Lowell 2 — Max Daigle scored a game-high six goals, and Ty Carroll (two goals, three assists) had a big game to lift the Hillies (3-10) to a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Hopkinton 15, Holliston 2 — Owen MacDonald (six goals, assist) and Logan DelPonte (three goals, three assists) powered the Hillers (6-8) to a Tri-Valley League win.

Lynnfield 16, Gloucester 4 — Drew Damiani (seven goals, two assists) netted his 50th goal of the season, and Jack Calichman (three goals, five assists) helped propel the Pioneers (13-4) to a nonleague win.

Marshfield 13, Plymouth North 4 — Casey Trodden scored three goals, and Ean Scholz, Dan Kane, and Ethan Grindle each added a pair for the Rams (8-6) to take the Patriot League win.

Mashpee 14, Middleborough 9 — Owen Balfour dominated with eight goals and two assists, and Jack Howard (five goals, four assists) put together a strong performance to lead the Falcons (8-6) to a South Shore League victory.

Nauset 10, Nantucket 6 — Junior Andrew Berardi scored three goals, including the 100th of his career, for the No. 18 Warriors (14-2) in the Cape & Islands League win.

St. John’s Prep 18, Malden Catholic 0 — Ben Merena (three goals, assist) led the offense and Jack Doherty went 12 for 15 in faceoffs as the No. 1 Eagles (15-1) finished 10-0 in conference play to claim their third consecutive Catholic Conference championship.

Triton 13, St. Mary’s 4 — Jared Leonard (three goals, four assists) and Thomas Cahill (two goals, three assists) pushed the Vikings (10-8) to a nonleague victory.

Girls’ lacrosse

Billerica 6, North Andover 4 — Julia Trainor (three goals) paced Billerica (12-4) to a Merrimack Valley win against the Scarlet Knights.

Cape Cod Academy 16, Dennis-Yarmouth 9 — Ella Bartolomei (six goals, two assists) propelled the Seahawks (12-3) to a Cape & Islands win against the Dolphins.

Hingham 18, Scituate 10 — Shea Berigan (four goals) paced the No. 11 Harborwomen (13-3) to a Patriot League win against the Sailors.

Lowell 10, Haverhill 7 — Casey Mitchell (three goals, four assists) led the Red Raiders (9-10) to a Merrimack Valley Conference win against the Hillies.

Weymouth 16, Newton North 7 — Kendall Rogers (two goals) led the Wildcats (12-5) to a Bay State Conference win against the Tigers.

Boys’ tennis

Waltham 4, Malden Catholic 1 — Albert Guerrero took care of business at first singles with a 6-1, 6-2 win, and the tandem of Alex Arnell/Chris Besnilian won at second doubles, 6-4, 6-4, to give the host Hawks (3-16) a nonleague win.

Girls’ tennis

Brookline 4, Natick 1 — Sophomores Maddie Driscoll (10-0), Yana Volkova (10-2), and Milena Mir (10-1) rolled to singles victories for the No. 2 Warriors (12-1) in the Bay State Conference road win.

Hingham 3, Duxbury 2 — Mathilde Megard, Katelyn Erickson, and Brooke Flynn won their singles matches to lift the No. 5 Harborwomen (15-1) past the No. 10 Green Dragons (13-3).

Wellesley 3, Cohasset 2 — Junior Nina Goujiamanis and senior captain Ela Elyilmaz took a 6-1, 6-0 victory at second doubles, the decisive match for the Raiders (10-6) to take the nonleague win.

Boys’ volleyball

Greater Lowell 3, Lowell Catholic 0 — The Gryphons (12-7) topped the Crusaders (12-5) to stay undefeated in Commonwealth League play and win the league title.

Newton South 3, Wayland 2 — The eighth-ranked Lions (12-6) defeated the No. 11 Warriors (10-8) to advance to the Dual County Cup final.

Westford 3, Cambridge 0 — The No. 2 Ghosts (16-1) blanked the No. 13 Falcons (13-7) to advance to the Dual County Championship against the No. 8 Lions (12-6).

Sarah Barber, Peyton Doyle, Vitoria Poejo, Joseph Pohoryles, and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.