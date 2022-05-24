EMass softball: Foxborough’s Vittoria Cuscia headlines Players of the Week

Vittoria Cuscia, Foxborough — The freshman hurled three complete games in a 3-0 week. Cuscia notched 18 strikeouts across the three games, highlighted by a 12-0 Hockomock League Davenport win over Oliver Ames.

Marissa Durrette, Plymouth North — After belting a home run and walking three times in a 17-5 Patriot League win over Silver Lake on Friday, the sophomore finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the No. 13 Eagles (16-1) to a league win over Hingham on Monday, clinching the Patriot League title.

Giana LaCedra, Lowell — The senior UMass Lowell commit allowed one run and four hits across three games, highlighted by a no-hitter in a 4-0 nonleague win against Newton South for the No. 6 Red Raiders (15-4), who won their third straight Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 championship.