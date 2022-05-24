Game 42: Red Sox at White Sox lineups and notes

After a day off, the Red Sox will bring their five game winning streak to Chicago for a three-game series with the White Sox beginning Tuesday night.
It will be the second series between the teams. Chicago swept the May 6-8 series at Fenway as the Red Sox could only muster five runs in three games.
Nick Pivetta will be on the mound for the Red Sox, who hit the road after completing a 6-1 homestand. After the trip to Chicago, the Red Sox will return to Fenway for series against the Orioles and the Reds.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
RED SOX (19-22): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (2-4, 4.22 ERA)
WHITE SOX (21-20): TBA
Pitching: RHP Dylan Cease (4-1, 3.09 ERA)
Time: 8:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Cease: Christian Arroyo 0-1, Xander Bogaerts 3-6, Jackie Bradley Jr. 0-2, Franchy Cordero 1-6, Bobby Dalbec 1-2, Rafael Devers 2-4, Kiké Hernández 3-7, J.D. Martinez 2-6, Kevin Plawecki 0-2, Trevor Story 0-2, Alex Verdugo 1-6, Christian Vázquez 0-2
White Sox vs. Pivetta: José Abreu 3-8, Tim Anderson 2-7, Adam Engel 0-3, Leury García 1-6, Yasmani Grandal 2-7, Josh Harrison 1-1, Reese McGuire 2-6, Yoán Moncada 1-3, AJ Pollock 1-5, Luis Robert 2-8, Gavin Sheets 0-5, Andrew Vaughn 0-1
Stat of the day: The Red Sox have homered in a season-best seven consecutive games (15 home runs) and in 14 of their last 21 games (23 home runs). They have recorded multiple extra base hits in 19 consecutive games (72 extra base hits), the longest streak in MLB this season.
Notes: Pivetta is 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA in five career appearances against Chicago, including three starts. … Cease took a no-decision on May 7 at Boston after pitching five innings of one-run, four-hit ball with eight strikeouts, but has a 7.30 ERA in three career appearances against the Red Sox covering 12 ⅓ innings. … Tim Anderson is batting .433 in his past seven games and leads the major leagues with 18 multi-hit games. … Trevor Story was named the American League Player of the Week after batting .360 (9 for 25) with 10 runs scored, a double, six home runs, 14 RBIs, five walks, two stolen bases, and a 1.120 slugging percentage in seven games.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.