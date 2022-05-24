Game 42: Red Sox at White Sox lineups and notes

After a day off, the Red Sox will bring their five game winning streak to Chicago for a three-game series with the White Sox beginning Tuesday night.

It will be the second series between the teams. Chicago swept the May 6-8 series at Fenway as the Red Sox could only muster five runs in three games.

Nick Pivetta will be on the mound for the Red Sox, who hit the road after completing a 6-1 homestand. After the trip to Chicago, the Red Sox will return to Fenway for series against the Orioles and the Reds.