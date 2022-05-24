Jayson Tatum named All-NBA first team

Tatum received 49 first-team votes, 47 second-team votes, and four third-team votes from the panel of 100 media members, giving him 390 total points. He was joined on the first team by Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (500 points), Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (476), Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (476) and Suns guard Devin Booker (460).

The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum on Tuesday was named a first-team All-NBA selection for the first time in his career. He is the first Boston player to receive the honor since Kevin Garnett in 2008.

Tatum was a third-team choice two seasons ago but did not make an All-NBA team last year, costing him about $32 million in the five-year extension that he signed with Boston.

This season, the 24-year-old Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. Those statistics were almost identical to his numbers from last season. He also shot a career-low 35.3 percent from the 3-point line. But the big difference is that he was on a winning team, as he helped guide Boston to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference a year after finishing .500, and he was a key cog on the league’s top-ranked defense.

