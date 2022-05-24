MIAA basketball committee votes to eliminate margin of victory from formula for tournament seeding

The MOV for the 2021-22 season, set by the Tournament Management Committee at 10 points, defies the spirit of educational athletics and diminishes the real value of winning or losing, said Rodgers, who coaches the Whitman-Hanson boys’ team.

Since its implementation as part of the MIAA’s power rankings formula to seed the new statewide tournament, Whitman-Hanson athletic director Bob Rodgers has been a vocal critic of the margin of victory component, especially in basketball.

In Tuesday’s virtual meeting of the MIAA basketball committee, Rodgers was among 17 members who voted to eliminate margin of victory from the formula, opting to reduce the threshold to 1 point for all games.

“I think margin of victory gets rid of the values we should be teaching our student athletes,” said Rodgers. “The score does not necessarily give an indication to how a game went. Even if this wasn’t a high school sport, I wouldn’t want the NBA standings to be reflected by how much you won by.”

The motion passed, 17-0-1, with one member abstaining.

The recommendation will go to the TMC, which is expected to meet twice in June, per committee chair Jim O’Leary.

Under the proposal, the margin of victory would be accounted for in the formula by +1 for the winning team and -1 for the losing team.

This past season, coaches voiced their disapproval, often reluctant to use players off the bench late in games so the margin wouldn’t change and hurt their ranking.

“A coach shouldn’t be reluctant to put a member of their bench in because they have to win by a certain amount of points,” said Rodgers. “I’ve seen first-hand kids who work hard in practice but get stuck on the bench because the coach has to worry about this artificial number.”

In order for margin of victory to be eliminated for the 2022-23 season, the TMC has to uphold the recommendation made by the committee. A major concern of the committee is that if margin of victory changes for basketball, it could also have to be changed for other sports.

“We’re still keeping margin of victory but what it comes down to is did you win or did you lose,” said Rodgers.

Other notes from Tuesday’s meeting:

▪ The committee unanimously voted to adopt the national federation’s rule of a 35-second shot clock with a 20-second reset starting in the 2022-23 season.

▪ Another motion was unanimously passed to use neutral sites for state tournament quarterfinals. This past season, only state semifinals and finals were held at neutral locations. The committee also discussed bringing back TD Garden for semifinals and finals.

▪ The cutoff date for the 2022-23 tournament will be Feb. 23. Seedings will be released Feb. 25, and the state finals are scheduled to be held March 17-19.

Craig Larson of the Globe staff contributed to this story.