Preston Joia delivers walkoff hit as Mashpee baseball finishes what it started against Cohasset

Colton Colleran, who pitched all nine innings in April, took care of the top of the 10th, fanning one to preserve a tie game.

For nearly a month, Mashpee baseball coach Dan Patenaude tried to visualize how the bottom of the 10th inning would play out Tuesday as the Falcons resumed their suspended game from April 26 vs. visiting Cohasset.

Sean Fancher, who Patenaude expected to start the rally, drew a walk. Brody James and Rylan Edmonds singled to load the bases. Then Preston Joia, in his first plate appearance, drove a base hit to left, scoring Fancher for a thrilling 3-2 walkoff win in the South Shore League.

Advertisement

“[Preston Joia has] done a great job. He’s a versatile player,” Patenaude said of the sophomore infielder/outfielder. “I’m very happy to see him come through,” adding that he was looking forward to getting a full night’s sleep after the win.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Colleran earned the decision, allowing eight hits while striking out eight across the 10 innings.

Mashpee (12-7) and Cohasset (9-7) are both 7-4 in SSL play, and they’ll square off again Wednesday afternoon in Cohasset. The winner will earn at least a share of the Tobin Division title.

Patenaude expects a battle, and believes defense will be the key to pulling off the victory.

“Cohasset is Cohasset; they have great teams and good athletes,” he said. “It’ll be pretty competitive and pretty intense.”

Amesbury 10, Hamilton-Wenham 9 — Seniors Shea Cucinotta (4 for 4, three RBIs) and Drew MacDonald (3 for 4, four RBIs) led Amesbury (14-4) to the senior night Cape Ann League win.

Bedford 7, Cambridge 2 — Senior righthander Dylan DiGangi fired five scoreless innings with six strikeouts and started the scoring with a monster homer for the host Bucs (6-13) in the Dual County League win. Senior Max Alper had a bases-clearing triple and knocked in four runs.

Advertisement

Bishop Feehan 3, Attleboro 2 — With a one-run lead and runners on second and third with no outs in the bottom of the seventh, junior George Sukatos (two innings pitched) got out of the jam and combined with senior Andrew Cook on a two-hitter for the Shamrocks (13-7) in the nonleague triumph. Senior Sean Stephenson doubled twice.

Central Catholic 10, Chelmsford 2 — Senior Ryan Cloutier gave up one run in five innings, adding a 3-for-4 day at the plate for the No. 11 Raiders (14-6). Sophomore Jack Savio was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and junior Charlie Antonopoulos was 2 for 4 with three RBIs in the Merrimack Valley Conference victory.

Dighton-Rehoboth 10, Seekonk 3 — Jacob Suprenard (3 hits) drove in four runs to lead the Falcons (13-6) to a South Coast Conference win.

Masconomet 6, Peabody 0 — Erik Sibbach fired a complete game shutout for the Chieftains (9-9) in a Northeastern Conference triumph between teams fighting for playoff spots.

North Quincy 6, Pembroke 3 — John Lynch (2 hits) and Scott Ritz (2 hits) had two RBIs apiece, and Max Gaudiano delivere a run-scoring double for the Red Raiders (7-12) in the Patriot League win. Kevin Pritchard pitched five innings of two-run ball for the win.

Pentucket 4, Newburyport 2 — Ethan Hunt hurled a complete game as the Panthers (10-7) took the Cape Ann Kinney win and clinched a spot in the state tournament.

Reading 8, Burlington 2 — Colin Ensminger earned his eighth win of the year as the Rockets (15-3) took the Middlesex League road win.

Advertisement

Saint Joseph Prep 8, Hull 1 — John Bennett sparked the attack with a three-run homer in the first and Chuck Nolan went the distance for the win as the Phoenix (12-5) rolled to the nonleague win.

Stoneham 6, Essex Tech 1 — Senior captain Tom O’Grady pitched a seven-strikeout four-hitter for his seventh win of the season for the Spartans (12-7).

Triton 7, Greater Lawrence 6 — Junior Griffin Dupuis had the walkoff homer for the Vikings (11-6) in the nonconference win. Sophomore Jack Lindholm went 4 1/3 innings, fanning 10, and junior Andrew Johnson went 3 for 4 and drove in three.

Softball

Arlington Catholic 2, Arlington 1 — Senior Kara MacDonald struck out six and belted a homer as the Cougars (8-7) qualified for the MIAA Division 3 tournament. Julianne Newell cut down the tying run at the plate for the final out with a solid throw to Gabby Maiuri.

Braintree 9, Newton South 8 — Junior Ally McNamee went the distance, striking out five, scattering seven hits, and allowing two earned runs for the Wamps (10-8). Classmate Ella Woods went 3 for 5, scoring twice, swiping three bases, and hitting the walkoff single to cap a four-run seventh. The nonconference win clinches a playoff berth for Braintree.

Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Seekonk 0 — Eliana Raposo struck out 13 and Lucy Latour (three hits, home run) and Caleigh Cloonan (two hits) powered the offense for the Falcons (14-5) in the South Coast Conference win.

Advertisement

Duxbury 18, Weymouth 8 — Senior Elizabeth Clancy cracked her first varsity homer as the Clippers (3-17) powered past the Wildcats (2-13), scoring six runs in the first and seventh innings for the nonleague win.

Saugus 2, Melrose 0 — Fallon Millerick (four strikeouts, no walks) tossed a four-hit shutout and legged out a triple for the Sachems (12-7) in the nonleague win.

Westford 5, Lincoln-Sudbury 0 — Senior Ragini Kannan fired a perfect game for the No. 4 Ghosts (13-2) in the Dual County League Cup semifinals.

Sarah Barber, Peyton Doyle, Vitoria Poejo, and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Joseph Pohoryles can be reached at joseph.pohoryles@globe.com.