Tim Anderson said Josh Donaldson was trying to rattle him with ‘Jackie’ remark

Donaldson has appealed the suspension and has denied that he had any racist intent. He said the comment was a reference to a 2019 Sports Illustrated interview in which Anderson said he viewed himself as a modern-day Jackie Robinson .

Anderson and White Sox manager Tony La Russa said previously that Donaldson was being racist when he referred to Anderson, who is Black, by the name of the man who broke baseball’s color barrier.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson said Tuesday that Josh Donaldson was clearly trying to rattle him when the Yankees third baseman referred to him as “Jackie,” a remark that led to Donaldson being suspended one game by Major League Baseball.

“He was trying to provoke me,” Anderson said Tuesday before the White Sox faced the Red Sox. “But he knew what he was doing.”

The benches and bullpens emptied after Donaldson’s remark.

Anderson said he didn’t have a strong opinion on MLB’s decision to suspend Donaldson and fine him an undisclosed amount. Anderson did confirm he had a brief conversation in 2019 in which Donaldson called him “Jackie.”

“He did say that,” Anderson said. “I told him, ‘We don’t have to talk again. I won’t speak to you, you don’t speak to me if that’s how you’re going to refer to me.’

“I know he knew exactly what he was doing. I already told him. He went to Minnesota 2-3 years ago, and he don’t say nothing to me because he knows I already addressed it. And we get into it [on May 13]. He slammed back, so I pushed him off me. So what? He felt the need to say it again.”

Anderson shoved Donaldson on May 13 following a hard tag in Chicago, which also led to the benches emptying.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone and team leader Aaron Judge have both said Donaldson was in the wrong to taunt Anderson in that way.

LeMahieu to injured list

Infielder DJ LeMahieu was a late scratch from the Yankees’ lineup Tuesday night with left wrist discomfort, and closer Aroldis Chapman was added to the injured list with left Achilles’ tendinitis.

LeMahieu was set to lead off and play third base against the Orioles, but the Yankees announced he wouldn’t play about 90 minutes before first pitch.

The two-time batting champion is hitting .250 with three homers and a .704 OPS this season. He’s 5 for 39 (.128) over his last 10 games.

Asked about LeMahieu’s struggles earlier Tuesday, Boone said he thought LeMahieu was “close” to ending his slump and did not cite the wrist as an issue.

Marwin Gonzalez replaced LeMahieu at third base, and Aaron Hicks was bumped up to the leadoff spot.

The Yankees also activated catcher Kyle Higashioka from the COVID-19 IL. Left fielder Joey Gallo and third baseman Josh Donaldson remain out with the virus, although Gallo has tested negative and worked out at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. He could be activated Wednesday.

Chapman had an MRI on Monday that came back negative for a tear. Boone said Tuesday that Chapman was improving but not game ready.

Lewis activated

The Mariners activated former American League Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis from the injured list, nearly a year after he last played in a major league game. Lewis, the 2020 rookie of the year, missed most of last season because of a right knee injury, but the slumping Mariners are hoping his return to the lineup can provide a spark. Lewis batted seventh for Tuesday’s game against the Athletics. His last major league game was on May 31, 2021. “It’s exciting to have him back. It’s been a long time,” manager Scott Servais said … Righthander Zach Eflin and the Phillies agreed to a $5.7 million, one-year contract. Eflin gets a $5.55 million salary this year, and the deal includes a $15 million mutual option for 2023 with a $150,000 buyout. The Phillies and Eflin had been scheduled for an arbitration hearing on Wednesday. He had asked for a raise from $4.45 million to $6.9 million and had been offered $5.15 million.

Grand walkoff

Paul Goldschmidt hit a walkoff grand slam in the 10th inning, lifting the Cardinals over the Blue Jays, 7-3, Monday night in St. Louis. Goldschmidt sent a 1-and-2 pitch over the left field fence for his seventh homer. It was his seventh career grand slam and his seventh winning homer and his seventh extra-inning home run. It extended his hitting streak to 15 games … In San Francisco, Pete Alonso hit an early three-run homer moments after Francisco Lindor’s tying, two-run double, and the Mets routed the stumbling Giants, 1-3, on Monday night. Defending NL West champion San Francisco, which won a franchise-best 107 games last season, matched its longest losing streak of the season at five games … Max Kepler hit an early grand slam, and Gio Urshela’s infield single in the ninth inning gave the Twins a 5-4 win over the visiting Tigers on Monday night … José Ramírez homered and drove in four runs, and Triston McKenzie (3-3) pitched seven sharp innings to help the Guardians beat the Astros, 6-1, in Houston on Monday night … Padres rookie José Azocar singled home Manny Machado with two outs and the bases loaded in the 10th inning to give host San Diego a 3-2 win over NL Central-leading Milwaukee on Monday night … Prized rookie Julio Rodríguez homered at home for the first time, a three-run shot to give Seattle an early lead, and the Mariners won their 13th straight, 7-6, over the visiting Athletics on Monday night … In Phoenix on Monday night, Christian Walker and Pavin Smith homered, Ketel Marte’s two-run double broke a fourth-inning tie, and the Diamondbacks beat the Royals, 9-5, in Zack Greinke’s return to Chase Field. Greinke (0-3) gave up seven earned runs, two homers, and four walks for the Royals — all season highs. Whit Merrifield, Bobby Witt Jr., and Hunter Dozier hit solo homers 13 pitches into the game, and the Royals added another run in the first inning for a 4-0 lead before falling apart for the second consecutive day.