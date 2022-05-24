Triton softball used experience gained last year as springboard to success this season

Triton played on, bouncing Weston in the preliminary round of the Division 2 North sectional before being ousted by Whittier.

The Vikings had concluded a 6-7 regular season with a pair of humbling shutout losses. But with just one returning starter, Noyes reasoned that playing more games, in a tournament setting, would be beneficial for the future.

In his first season as coach of the Triton Regional softball team, Alan Noyes had a decision to make: Opt in or opt out of the 2021 MIAA tournament.

Was it beneficial? The Vikings are 14-5 (10-2 Cape Ann), with one game (Pentucket) left in the regular season, and on track for a top 10 seed in the Division 3 statewide tournament.

“We decided early on to play as much softball as we could last season,” said Noyes, who was hired in January 2020 but waited nearly 15 months to see his team on the field because the season was canceled because of the pandemic.

“We knew we wanted to play in the tournament and I think that looking back it has helped us this year in some games with good teams because of that experience competing last year.”

At the outset, though, he was filling out a lineup card with just one player with varsity experience.

“It was an adjustment,” he said. “We had to approach it with clear eyes and just try to push the basics of our system. We want to be aggressive and thankfully kids have been very receptive to it.”

Maddy Jacquet, the lone senior on the roster, said since last year, “We have gotten a lot better at keeping our confidence up throughout the game and not giving up when we’re down. Everyone has bad moments on the field and you just have to learn from them.”

The learning curve was steep for then-freshman Mallory Johnson, who had no prior experience in the circle, but was asked by Noyes to pitch. This year, Johnson (8-3, 78 strikeouts) has teamed with freshman Emma Penniman (5-2, 66 strikeouts) for a solid rotation. Johnson has also delivered 33 hits and 23 RBIs at the plate; Penniman has four homers and 18 RBIs.

“Mallory had no experience pitching before last season,” Noyes said. “She didn’t pitch for her club team but we had a void and she stepped in and filled it for us.

“Now with them both it’s like we have two bullets to use. It took me three weeks to get a smile from Emma, she has ice in her veins.”

Johnson, who pitched in both tournament games last year, credits the exposure to the postseason environment with growing the Vikings poise.

“We do well under pressure and we get the job done and playing in a tournament atmosphere has taught us to not give up and that we can compete with the best,” said the sophomore.

Noyes points to his players’ perseverance over the last two seasons as one of the biggest factors behind their growth. Not only was the majority of the roster new to the varsity level, but had to adjust to new teammates since students from three towns (Rowley, Salisbury, and Newbury) attend the school.

“The biggest thing is they truly like coming and playing together, they have really come together even though last year we had the COVID restrictions and weren’t able to have any get togethers,” said Noyes.

Kyla Story connects for a three-run blast against Newburyport Monday afternoon. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Extra bases

Middleborough coach Dan Sylvia understands the difficulty of winning a league championship.

Finishing 10-0 in league play, No. 20 Middleborough (14-4) captured its fourth straight South Shore League title.

“We put Middleborough back on the map,” said Sylvia. “When I came here five years ago, my goal was to change the tone and let the girls know what softball is all about. To see these kids year after year be able to walk into the gym and see the banner hanging up there, that’s special. When they come back as adults, they will be able to show their kids that they contributed to that.”

Junior Cassidy Machado (10-3, 1.69 ERA) has struck out 117 in 70⅓ innings.

The Sachems outscore foes by 8 1/2 runs per game. At the top of the order, a trio of juniors, shortstop Haley Puzzo (.548 batting average), third baseman Melody Rees (.500, 3 homers, 25 RBIs), and outfielder Alexandra Welch (.415, 4 homers, 26 RBIs) have been formidable. Senior captain Lexi Bouldry is hitting .419 with a team-high five doubles.

“I look at where we’re at right now, we’re still defining where we are,” said Sylvia. “We haven’t played our best ball yet, and that’s what excites me.”

▪ No. 1 Amesbury stands as the last undefeated team in Eastern Mass. . . . Silver Lake coach Tony Pina earned his 200th career victory with a 13-1 win over Marshfield on Monday . . . Seedings for the MIAA statewide tournament will be announced June 1.

Correspondent Cam Kerry contributed to this story.

Colin Bannen can be reached at colin.bannen@globe.com.