US men qualify for quarterfinals at hockey worlds after beating Norway, will face Switzerland

The United States secured a quarterfinal spot at the ice hockey world championship on the last day of group play Tuesday. It only gets harder from here. The United States knew it would qualify before stepping onto the ice against Norway, thanks to Sweden’s 1-0 win over Latvia earlier in the day. With the pressure off, the Americans beat the Norwegians 4-2, with two assists from Alex Galchenyuk , to get back into the groove after its loss to the Czech Republic the day before. That sets up a tricky quarterfinal against in-form Switzerland, which beat Germany 4-3 in a shootout to qualify with seven wins from seven games, the only team still unbeaten. Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman played the first period in goal for the United States and did not allow a goal on nine shots. Strauss Mann played the final two periods and had 12 saves on 14 shots.

One of the women accusing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct while she gave him a massage felt “scared” and threatened by a comment he made following a therapy session. Appearing on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel,” Ashley Solis, who is among 22 women who have sued Watson over allegations he behaved inappropriately with them, provided graphic details of an encounter with the three-time Pro Bowler. She also said at the end of a massage, Watson told her: “I know you have a career to protect,” and “I know you don’t want anyone messing with it just like I don’t want anyone messing with mine.” Solis was asked by reporter Soledad O’Brien why Watson’s message frightened her. “Because that sounded like a threat to me,” she said. During the interview airing Tuesday night, Solis and another massage therapist, Kyla Hayes, both provide details of their meetings with Watson, who is facing civil lawsuits by the 22 women alleging various sexual acts during massages he received while playing for the Houston Texans. Watson has denied any wrongdoing and has maintained any sex with the women was consensual. Two grand juries in Texas have declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints filed by 10 women. Solis and Hayes both said they feel offended by the five-year, $230 million contract Watson received in March from the Browns. Watson’s deal is both the richest in NFL history and fully guaranteed. “It’s just like a big screw you,” Solis said. “That’s what it feels like. That we don’t care. He can run and throw, and that’s what we care about.” Added Hayes, “It was sick to me. ... I felt like he’s being rewarded for bad behavior.”

GOLF

Steve Stricker out of Senior PGA with positive COVID-19 test

Former Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker has pulled out of the Senior PGA Championship after testing positive for COVID-19. Stricker revealed his positive test on Twitter, saying he was “super bummed” and that it was “just a small setback.” Stricker was out of competition for six months because of a virus that he says doctors never fully identified. He became ill last fall, about a month after leading the Americans to a record blowout (19-9) over Europe at Whistling Straits in his native Wisconsin. He was hospitalized and lost 25 pounds. He was coming off a victory in the first of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions schedule, two weeks ago at the Regions Tradition.

SOCCER

Premier League approves Chelsea sale to Boehly consortium

The Premier League has approved the proposed sale of Chelsea to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, although the British government still needs to sign off on the deal before it can be completed. Boehly has already agreed to buy the club for 2.5 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) — the highest price ever for a sports team — with Roman Abramovich’s ownership tenure poised to end after 19 years. The Premier League said in a statement Tuesday that its board “has today approved the proposed takeover of Chelsea Football Club by the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Consortium.” It added that “the purchase remains subject to the government issuing the required sale licence and the satisfactory completion of the final stages of the transaction.” The deal has dragged out as the British government makes sure that Abramovich, who was sanctioned over his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin, does not profit from the enforced sale of the club.

BOXING

Álvarez, Golovkin set third rivalry bout for September

Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin will complete their memorable fight trilogy in September. Álvarez and Golovkin will resume their rivalry Sept. 17 after a four-year break. Álvarez already said he intended to take the fight while speaking at his invitational golf tournament in Naucalpan, Mexico, on Monday. The fighters met in 2017 and again in 2018 for two highly entertaining middleweight matchups. They fought to a split draw in the first bout, and Álvarez won a narrow majority decision in the second meeting. The third fight will be a 168-pound super middleweight contest between the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) and Álvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs), who will turn 32 this summer. Álvarez is the undisputed world champion at 168 pounds, holding all four major titles. Álvarez announced earlier this year that he intended to fight Golovkin in the fall after taking on light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in May. That plan was put into question after Bivol upset Álvarez by unanimous decision on May 7. The location for the third fight wasn’t announced, but its scheduling on Mexican Independence Day weekend makes it likely to be held in Las Vegas. The fighters’ first two meetings were on the same holiday weekend at T-Mobile Arena on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip, and both were sellouts.