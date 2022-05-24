‘When are we going to do something?’ Warriors coach Steve Kerr makes emotional statement after Texas shooting

Ahead of Game Four of the NBA Western Conference Finals, Kerr took no questions regarding basketball. Instead, he focused on the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, California, and Texas, demanding Washington act on gun control.

The championship-winning coach of the Golden State Warriors issued an emotional call for action in the wake of the shooting that killed at least 18 children in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday.

“When are we going to do something?” a visibly emotional Kerr exclaimed.

“I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there,” he continued. “I’m tired of the moments of silence. Enough.”

Kerr then trained his ire on senators who have not passed H.R. 8, a legislation on background checks already approved by the House of Representatives.

“So I ask you, [minority leader] Mitch McConnell, I ask all of you senators who refuse to do anything about the violence and school shootings and supermarket shootings, I ask you, are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children and our elderly and our churchgoers, because that’s what it looks like,” Kerr said. “I’m fed up, I’ve had enough.”

He next asked everyone in the room to imagine that the victims were their own children or family members. “We can’t get numb to this,” he implored.

“It’s pathetic, I’ve had enough,” Kerr finished, before storming off.