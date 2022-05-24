Russia and China hold military exercise in East Asia as Biden visits

The US government was tracking the military exercise as Biden met in Tokyo with the leaders of Australia, Japan, and India, nations in the so-called Quad coalition that was formed in part to counter Chinese power in the Indo-Pacific region. The military activity was a significant sign that the partnership between China and Russia has not weakened even as the 3-month-old war in Ukraine has resulted in thousands of civilian deaths.

WASHINGTON — China and Russia on Tuesday held their first joint military exercise since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, sending bombers over the seas in Northeast Asia in an apparent show of force as President Biden was visiting the region, according to American, South Korean, and Japanese officials.

The bombers flew over the Sea of Japan early Tuesday and continued south toward the East China Sea and the Philippine Sea, a senior US official said soon after the start of the exercise, speaking on the condition of anonymity. South Korea issued a statement hours later confirming the exercise, saying two Chinese military aircraft and four Russian warplanes had entered its air defense identification zone off the country’s east coast, without intruding into its airspace. Joint exercises involving strategic bombers are complex and are typically planned well in advance.

The US official also said US agencies had evidence that Chinese naval vessels likely took part in the joint exercise.

The South Korean military dispatched fighter jets before the Chinese and Russian bombers entered the zone and “and took tactical measures to guard against emergencies,” it said in a statement. The Japanese military said it also sent fighter jets to warn the bombers and conduct surveillance when the Chinese and Russian warplanes flew in the vicinity of Japan’s airspace. They did not intrude into Japan’s territory, it said.

“We regard the military exercise conducted in the midst of the summit meeting between Japan, the United States, Australia and India as intending to show a demonstration of force against Japan, which hosted the meeting,” Nobuo Kishi, Japan’s defense minister, told reporters.

“When the international community is responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China is acting together with the aggressor, Russia,” he added. “We cannot help but be concerned about this and cannot overlook it.”

The Chinese Defense Ministry confirmed the exercise on an official social media account soon after South Korea and Japan released their statements.

Japan, South Korea, and Australia have supported the United States and the European Union in their opposition to Russia’s invasion and are coordinating with those nations on sanctions against Russia. South Korea has announced it is decreasing its purchases of Russian oil. India, which has a decadeslong strategic relationship with Russia and relies on Moscow for military equipment, has taken a neutral stand, and it has increased its purchases of Russian oil.

On Tuesday morning, at the start of the meetings among the Quad nation leaders, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan stressed the need to avoid potential conflicts in Asia when he spoke about the war in Ukraine while standing next to the other leaders.

“A grave incident which has fundamentally shaken the rule-of-law-based international order we value has happened since we met last September,” he said. “Russian invasion into Ukraine squarely challenges the principles which are enshrined in the United Nations Charter. We should never, ever allow a similar incident to happen in the Indo-Pacific.”

Beijing has sided with Moscow by giving it diplomatic and rhetorical support throughout the war. It has consistently denounced NATO and repeated the assertions of President Vladimir Putin that the alliance’s enlargement is a threat to global stability and provoked him to invade Ukraine. It has also repeated Russian disinformation using official platforms, including a conspiracy theory about the Pentagon financing biological weapons labs in Ukraine.

Putin has tried to strengthen Russia’s ties with China as a like-minded nation standing in opposition to Western dominance. On Feb. 4, as Putin visited Beijing for the Winter Olympics and met with President Xi Jinping for the 38th time as national leaders, their governments issued a 5,000-word statement that declared the two nations had a “no limits” partnership.

In mid-March, US officials said Russia had asked China for military and economic aid after the invasion of Ukraine. Russian ground forces have fared poorly in battles and skirmishes against the Ukrainian military, and Putin has decided to withdraw units from around Kyiv and other major cities and concentrate on taking the entire Donbas region. US officials say they have not detected any military or economic aid sent from China to Russia for the war.

China has also not stepped in to help Russia evade sanctions or blunt the impact of the penalties, the officials say.



