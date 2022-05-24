Turkey lists demands before talks with Sweden and Finland on NATO bids

“Are they coming to convince us?” the Turkish leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told reporters last week. “They shouldn’t bother.”

After years of neutrality, Finland and Sweden decided to join NATO, aiming to fortify their defenses against Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine. But approval of their membership bids requires the unanimous consent of current NATO members, and the president of one — Turkey — has voiced strong objections.

Turkey made a series of security-related demands of Sweden on Tuesday, a day before talks between Turkish officials and delegations from Sweden and Finland in Ankara about Turkey’s opposition to their becoming NATO members.

The Finnish and Swedish delegations are expected to meet at the presidential palace Wednesday with Erdogan’s spokesperson, Ibrahim Kalin, and a deputy Turkish foreign minister, Sedat Onal, according to Kalin’s office.

Turkey accuses Sweden and Finland of providing support for terrorism — specifically for the separatist Kurdistan Worker’s Party, or PKK, and followers of Fethullah Gulen, a reclusive Islamist preacher living in self-exile in the United States.

The PKK, a Maoist guerrilla movement, has been fighting the Turkish state for more than three decades and is considered a terrorist organization by both the United States and the European Union. Turkey accuses Gulen, a former ally of Erdogan and his followers, of orchestrating a deadly coup attempt in 2016.

“Turkey expects concrete assurances from Sweden” regarding Turkey’s security concerns, Erdogan’s communications directorate said in a tweet Monday, posting a list of its demands.

Among the demands were that Sweden lift an arms embargo and sanctions against Turkey; stop financing and providing political support to what Turkey considers terrorism; and halt sending weapons to the PKK and its Syrian offshoot, YPG.

The statement of demands said that Turkey had been requesting extradition of Gulenists and people with links to the PKK since 2017, without, it said, getting an adequate response.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.