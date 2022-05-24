Unsolved murders haunt Northern Ireland’s past, and its future

The United Kingdom government is planning legislation designed to help Northern Ireland move past the so-called Troubles that blighted the region for three decades. Under the plan, which is being debated in the UK Parliament for the first time on Tuesday, the authorities will seek to address more than 1,000 of the unsolved murders from the era. Anyone who genuinely cooperates with investigations will get immunity from prosecution.

Louie Johnston was 7 years old when his father, a police officer in Northern Ireland, was shot dead while on patrol in the town of Lurgan. A quarter of a century later, Johnston says his hopes that the killer will one day stand trial could be about to fade further.

To Johnston and other opponents, the measure amounts to amnesty.

The bill has divided a region synonymous with tension between the mainly Protestant unionists, or loyalists, who want Northern Ireland to remain part of the United Kingdom, and the predominantly Catholic nationalists who want to end British rule. Yet, rather than along sectarian lines, the split is between families seeking justice and people who say it’s time both communities moved on.

Johnston, now 32, says the United Kingdom will create a “hierarchy of victims,” where historical crimes in Northern Ireland are treated differently to those elsewhere. “You’re not just grieving for the person, but you’re grieving for the hope of justice, which the government seems intent on burying,” he said at his home in Lagan Valley. “Criminality should be pursued no matter what the time period or whether the government wants to close the door or not.”

Members of the group Relatives for Justice carried a coffin emblazoned with the word “Justice” through central London on Tuesday before delivering an open letter denouncing the bill to the prime minister’s 10 Downing St. office.

The group’s chief executive, Mark Thompson, said the proposed law was “anti-victim.”

“The beneficiaries of this are the people who pulled the triggers and planted the bombs,” said Thompson, whose brother Peter was shot dead by undercover British soldiers in Belfast in 1990.

Much of the focus on Northern Ireland of late has been on its political and economic future as the United Kingdom faces off against the European Union over post-Brexit arrangements and an election saw big gains for proponents of a united Ireland. Like conflict zones from the Balkans to Rwanda, though, so much of the region’s prospects lie in addressing the legacy of the past.

Lawmakers from both sides of the political divide in Northern Ireland have condemned the plan as denying families justice. Indeed, it has been a rare show of unity among loyalist and nationalist parties amid tensions tied to the wider dispute with the EU over Brexit.

Called the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, the aim is to ensure former British soldiers are given immunity from criminal prosecution after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives made an election commitment to halt legal claims against veterans decades after they retired from service. Former members of terrorist organizations also qualify for immunity as long as they too cooperate with a new, independent commission to help families find out what happened to loved ones.

The Cabinet member responsible for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis, said there’s a chance it will become law by the end of the year. He said the opening up of files will help provide families information they need, if not prosecutions.

“There is no consensus on this, not just between the political parties but in society,” Lewis said in an interview on Monday. “Some people want justice. There is a point at which we as the government need to own the very difficult and — for many — painful reality and be honest at what is achievable.”

More than 3,500 people were killed in the Northern Ireland conflict. Johnston's father, David, and a colleague were shot at point-blank range in the back of the head late one morning in 1997, a year before the Good Friday Agreement that largely brought an end to the sectarian violence. An Irish Republican Army brigade admitted responsibility, according to media reports at the time.

Anthony O’Reilly also wants justice, “if it can be got,” he said. Nobody has ever been charged with the murder of his 15-year-old sister Geraldine in Belturbet in 1972. She was killed in a shop in the town when a car bomb thought to have been planted by loyalist terrorists exploded.

"She ran in to get a bag of chips, and while I was parked up the bomb was the other side of the road," he said. "It exploded and I didn't know what had happened. I thought I was asleep and dreaming. When I came to a minute or so later, the car on front of me was on fire and the car behind me was on fire and there was rubble everywhere. I went toward the chipper and called out for Geraldine and there was no answer."

The UK government revised its original proposal for the bill, which would have ended all prosecutions from the 30-year conflict, an effective amnesty.

While the adjustment to the proposed legislation was welcomed by some, others including the human rights pressure group Amnesty International described the government plans as a "sinister denial of rights" and a "worrying interference in the rule of law." That's echoed by some of the victims' relatives.

“There is limited to no support from victims and survivors for any bill which amounts to ‘amnesty by stealth,’” said Kenny Donaldson, spokesman for the group Innocent Victims United. “We do not subscribe to trite phrases such as ‘victim-centered process.’ We must have a ‘justice-centered process.’”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.