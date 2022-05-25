Dr. Mark Vonnegut laments the problems of today’s medical system in ‘The Heart of Caring’

“The job of the doctor is to take care of patients. We did a better job of it forty years ago,” Vonnegut writes. “Patient care was 90-plus percent of what hospitals and doctors did. Now, coding, billing, and negotiating with insurers make up about half of what hospitals do … This is my story of how we got from there to here.”

In his decades in medicine, Vonnegut has seen a cultural shift “from mission and service to profits and money,” he says. The heart of his most recent book, “ The Heart of Caring, ” released earlier this year, might lie here:

Mark Vonnegut, 75, grew up in Barnstable, with a writer dad — Kurt Vonnegut — who was not yet famous. A Harvard Medical ‘79 grad, the younger Vonnegut learned the ropes at Mass. General. Today, the pediatrician runs a private practice in Quincy.

It’s a story he tells by recalling his past patients, and his own time as a patient, with deadpan humor and irony.

After earning his bachelor’s degree in religion from Swarthmore in 1969, Vonnegut and his girlfriend drove cross-country to start a commune in British Columbia. It’s also where he had his first in-patient hospital stay; he’d eventually be diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Vonnegut wrote about that experience in his 1975 memoir, “The Eden Express” — that same year he started at Harvard Medical.

Reached by phone at his Milton home, he sounds much like his writing: spitting truth with a sense of humor, laughing often.

Q. What sparked this latest book? Did you reach a breaking-point with the system?

A. [laughs] I’ve been at my breaking-point for a while. I came from the golden age where a doctor’s visit was $10, $15, $20; patients paid cash. Our overhead was $3 a visit, so it was easy to give away care when that was the right thing to do. There was no insurance in primary care until about 1985 or so. The cost of a visit suddenly went to $20, $30, $40. We had more money, [but] there’s no such thing as a free lunch — we knew we were going to lose charge of the content of medical care. And we did.

Q. What do you think has messed up the system the most? Or is it all tangled at this point?

A. It’s tangled, but it’s also simple: It’s a battle between money and mission. Money almost always wins.

I [wrote about cutting] part of my thumb off with a table-saw. They gave me two Tylenol. When I went back through the [bill], the Tylenol were $19 each. Why did the hospital charge that much? It’s because they now have 60 percent overhead and they’re trying to stay alive. I could’ve sent my wife home to get some Tylenol. [laughs]

Q. You run a private practice — but you say you’re the last generation that will be able to open a practice after graduation.

A. The other part of the monster is educational debt. When a doctor gets out of the training world, he’s got a quarter to half-million-dollar debt to pay off. So they can’t afford to go into any kind of primary care. They have to go into higher paying specialties.

Q. How much debt did you have when you graduated Harvard?

A. $20,000 [laughs]. I truly thought it was the end of the world. But I was able to pay that off — with $10, $15, and $20 a visit — within a year.

Q. This is your third book. Growing up, did you feel pressure to be a writer?

A. Writing has always been part of my life, but it wasn’t anything I wanted to do for a living until I had a story that seemed worth telling. That was about my own mental illness, and how completely misunderstood mental illness was.

Q. What was it like growing up with a famous father?

A. The beauty was he was not a famous father. He was a screwed-up sibling who I tried to keep out of trouble [laughs]. He was a very bad used car salesman. He couldn’t get a job teaching English at Cape Cod Community College. The fame and money hit when I was in my early 20s.

Q. What led you to apply to med school at age 28?

A. It was a form of service. I was thinking at one time of being a minister. I was good at math and science. I said: I should be a doctor, even though I’m six years older than everyone else. [And] there was a hopefulness in taking care of kids — when you cured a kid with leukemia, you knew that kid was going to go on to have a whole life.

Q. You write: “In terms of having a positive effect on public and personal health, nothing comes close to vaccines.” And that “anti-vaccine fervor is thankfully calming down.” From the last part, it sounds like you wrote this before the COVID vaccine.

A. Right [laughs]. And it’s odd to me that we’ve lost the consensus we had, not that the ‘50s were perfect, but we did get rid of polio, for not very much.

Q. Any final thoughts?

A. Just that we could come to consensus, aside from politics, on the fact that medical care costs twice what it should, and that hurts all of us. The people who are hurt most by these absurd costs are the sick and the poor. We have huge amounts of Hepatitis A, B‚ C, HIV, untreated tuberculosis, mental illness, and addiction. These things don’t have to be.

Interview was edited and condensed.

Interview was edited and condensed.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.





