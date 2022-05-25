Elon Musk boosts equity component of Twitter bid to $33.5 billion

Elon Musk is dropping plans to partially fund his purchase of Twitter Inc. with a margin loan tied to his Tesla Inc. stake and increasing the size of the deal’s equity component to $33.5 billion.

Musk will provide an additional $6.25 billion in equity financing for the buyout, according to a regulatory filing Wednesday. That’s enough to eliminate the margin loan of the same size, which had already been reduced earlier this month.

The Tesla chief executive is continuing to seek additional financing commitments to fund the $44 billion deal, including having discussions with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and other investors about rolling their equity into the private company, the filing said.