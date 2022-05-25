US drivers begin to balk at record gas prices

US gasoline demand — earlier expected to hold strong this summer despite soaring prices — is starting to show signs of cracks.

Demand on a four-week rolling basis just tumbled to the lowest level for this time of year since 2013, not counting 2020 when consumption was shattered due to the pandemic. Compared to 2021 levels, demand is down nearly 5 percent, data from the Energy Information Administration show.

The pullback throws into doubt earlier expectations of a strong driving season this summer, with auto-club AAA predicting travel volumes will approach pre-COVID levels this Memorial Day weekend as households tired of being stuck at home hit the roads. But as pump prices continue to set records nearly every day for the past two weeks, that rebound could be thrown into question. Last month, the EIA warned high prices could limit some recreational travel this summer but still forecast more consumption than last year.