CDC loosens its mask guidelines, the tragedy of Ukraine, and a historic Supreme Court nomination

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says Sunday is Quinquagesima, one of three Sundays immediately before Shrove Tuesday (aka Mardi Gras) that are observed in the western Christian church. They are known as Septuagesima, Sexagesima, and Quinquagesima — Latin for 70th, 60th, and 50th, the approximate number of days until Easter. When I was in college, we frequently celebrated Sexagesima, but trust me, it had nothing to do with religion.

It’s Friday, Feb. 25, the 56th day of the year, and it is not a good day for the Ukrainian people or for democracy. Sunrise in Boston was at 6:25 a.m. and sunset will be at 5:29 p.m. for 11 hours (yay!) and 4 minutes of sunlight. The waning moon is 29 percent full.

What’s it like outside? Snowy, rainy, windy, cold. Another lovely New England day. Most of Massachusetts is predicted to get 8 to 12 inches of snow, while the southern region, including Connecticut and Rhode Island, will see anywhere from 4 to 8 inches. The Cape and islands will escape with just 2 to 4 inches.

Here are some maps showing likely snowfall totals, and here’s a terrific profile of the dean of New England meteorologists, Harvey Leonard of WVCB-TV, who is celebrating 50 years of forecasting the weather.

Hey, sport: Lots going on this weekend.

The Celtics are in Detroit Saturday to face the Pistons (noon, NBC Sports Boston) and in Indy Sunday to take on the Pacers (5 p.m., NBC Sports Boston).

The Bruins will be in California Saturday to face the San Jose Sharks (10 p.m., NESN).

The Revolution are also out of town, visiting the Portland, Ore., Timbers on Saturday (7:30 p.m., Fox).

The Boston Pride women’s pro ice hockey team, defending Isobel Cup champs, have back-to-back games against the Buffalo Beauts at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, which doubles as the Bruins’ practice facility (7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday on Twitch.tv).

And the New England Free Jacks rugby club will be in LA Sunday to take on the Giltinis -- that’s a cocktail likely named after the obviously modest team owner, Adam Gilchrist (6 p.m., NBC Sports Boston and The Rugby Network).

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 78,835,812

Confirmed US deaths: 945,843

From The New York Times COVID-19 map and case count:

VACCINATIONS

Fully vaccinated: 65 percent of all Americans

Boosted: 28 percent of all Americans

Partially vaccinated: 11 percent of all Americans

No shots: 24 percent of all Americans

NEW CASES

7-day daily average: 72,754

A month ago: 665,800

HOSPITALIZATIONS

7-day daily average: 57,544 people

A month ago: 156,786 people

DEATHS

7-day daily average: 1,868 people

A month ago: 2,083 people

Up until now, the CDC has calculated the risk of catching COVID-19 in counties across the country by looking at case counts. That guideline means that more than 96 percent of counties are considered to still be at risk for substantial or high transmission of the disease, leading the agency to recommend masks in most indoor settings.

But today, the CDC is expected to issue new guidelines that also take into account the severity of the disease, which is determined by looking at the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 and the capacity of local hospitals.

This change is freaking out some public health officials and those at high risk for the disease; they already are worried about the widespread lifting of mask mandates. But health officials in the Biden administration say that data show that if you wear a high-quality mask like an N95 respirator, you’ll have a significant amount of protection from the unmasked.

It is so difficult to watch the scenes out of Ukraine on TV. Interviews by Clarissa Ward of CNN of Ukrainians crowded into the subways of Kharkiv were heart-wrenching. Older folks, families, little kids ... all are scared and confused. Kharkiv is Ukraine’s second largest city, a thriving metropolis of 1.4 million people, and is just 26 miles from the Russian border.

Meanwhile, the Russians are moving closer to seizing Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, with the goal of deposing and perhaps assassinating President Volodymyr Zelensky and installing a puppet leader who’ll align with Putin, like President Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus.

And today, the Russian Navy started an amphibious assault on Ukraine from the Sea of Azov in the south.

Many are wondering why the US and its allies haven’t imposed more severe sanctions on Russia and Putin. The NY Times’ David Leonhardt went through each option and the potentially devastating consequences that the US and Europe could face as a result:

1. Suspend Russia from international organizations such as the SWIFT network of banks and the Interpol network of law enforcement.

2. Seize apartments, yachts and other assets owned by the Russian elite in London, Miami, etc.

3. Drastically cut purchases of Russian oil and natural gas, its largest source of revenue.

The consequences: If the West froze out Russian banks, the entire global financial system would suffer. Ditto cutting purchases of Russian oil and gas. That would cause energy prices to soar, hurting economies across Europe and in the US and feeding inflation.

The West also hasn’t wanted to cut off the lines of communication with Putin and other top officials, believing that dialogue helps. That seems to be pretty naive at the moment.

Finally, imposing too severe sanctions too quickly could cause Putin to worry about losing support among the Russian people, endangering his reign. He could not only hit back with massive cyberattacks or holding back energy exports, he could also create a diversion from his troubles at home by manufacturing a crisis somewhere, likely on the border of NATO nations.

President Biden has nominated federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court -- a court that, as AP pointed out, once declared her race unworthy of citizenship and endorsed segregation.

If you aren’t familiar with her, this may jog your memory: When the House Judiciary Committee wanted White House lawyer Don McGahn to testify as part of its impeachment probe in 2019, she’s the judge who rejected the Orange Menace’s contention that he and members of his inner circle had “absolute immunity” from having to testify.

Jackson called absolute immunity “a fiction” that other administrations have tried to advance. “In reality, it is a core tenet of this Nation’s founding that the powers of a monarch must be split between the branches of the government to prevent tyranny.”

And then she wrote this zinger: “Presidents are not kings.”

It’s sad that a judge felt the need to point that out, given that it is a core tenet of this republic. Then again, she knew who was seeking the ruling, and probably realized that she had to explain to him what democracy is.

Here’s more on Jackson and her career.

Finally, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert has a list of more than 30(!) TV shows you can stream while simultaneously watching the snow fall outside of your window.

Have a great weekend, everybody.

Thanks for reading. Ukraine has barred all male citizens ages 18 to 60 from leaving the country because the desperate government needs them to help fight the Russians. And even the former president has taken up arms. Pray for them. E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa. See you Tuesday.

