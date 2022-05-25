CNN says fake GOP electors were part of a plot, 10 TV shows to watch, and 30 restaurant comfort food dishes to eat this winter

What’s it like outside? Snowy and cold. Could be a bit more snow tomorrow. The cold will continue all weekend.

Good day! It’s Friday, Jan. 21. Bit of an abbreviated edition today. Sunrise in Boston was at 7:07 a.m. and sunset will be at 4:44 p.m. for 9 hours and 37 minutes of sunlight.

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 69,847,686

Confirmed US deaths: 863,334

From The New York Times COVID-19 map and case count:

VACCINATIONS

Fully vaccinated: 63 percent of all Americans

Partially vaccinated: 12 percent of all Americans

No shots: 25 percent of all Americans

Seven-day average of daily vaccinations: 1.13 million

A month ago: 1.56 million

INFECTIONS

New cases Monday and yesterday: 748,484

A month ago: 302,899

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Yesterday: 160,689 people infected with COVID-19 were in the hospital

A month ago: 69,948 people

DEATHS

Yesterday: 2,672 Americans died from COVID-19

A month ago: 1,419 Americans died in one day

Just some quick hits today:

As many suspected, all those fake Republican electors who met in seven critical voting states a month after the 2020 election -- gathering in statehouses to give their meetings a sheen of legitimacy -- didn’t just come together spontaneously.

CNN is reporting that Trump campaign workers orchestrated the whole thing, led by Trump lawyer/hanger-on Rudy Giuliani, as one part of the larger plot to overturn the election and illegally hand the presidency to Trump.

According to CNN, Giuliani and the campaign lined up Trump supporters to fill elector slots, secured meeting rooms in statehouses for the fake electors to meet on Dec. 14, 2020, and circulated drafts of forged certificates that were ultimately sent to the National Archives.

(Submitting a false document to a government entity is a crime.)

The “alternate electors” scheme was carried out in seven states that Trump lost: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, Nevada, and New Mexico.

The next step in the illicit scheme was to have VP Mike Pence reject the real electors from those states and accept the fakers. As we know, he considered doing it, but ultimately refused. Here’s the CNN story.

Speaking of Runny Hair Dye Man, the Board of Trustees of the University of Rhode Island revoked honorary degrees today that the school had previously awarded to Giuliani and retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, citing the university’s commitment to its values, intellectual and ethical leadership, diversity, and respect.

Presumably the trustees (and other school officials) don’t think Flynn or Giuliani have any values, intellect, or ethics. Wonder where they got that idea. Here’s more from the Globe’s Rhode Island bureau.

Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert has 10 TV shows to watch while you’re waiting out winter. Here’s the Globe’s entire Winter Arts Guide.

With the number of COVID-19 infections dropping in Massachusetts, here’s a list of 30 comfort food dishes at metro Boston restaurants.

If you’re not comfortable eating indoors yet, do takeout. In fact, the Globe has revived its Project Takeout to help support local, independent restaurants, and wants to hear about your favorite spots. Here are some recommendations readers have already submitted.

Finally, here’s another batch of your jokes and riddles for those who need a good laugh.

Kathy San Antonio of Northampton, Mass.: I’m going to try to translate the text of a card I got when I had major surgery several years ago that made me laugh.

The front of it said something like: ”When you have surgery, people give you all kinds of great advice!

’Get right back up on the horse, it’ll be great for ya!’ and

’Make sure you eat healthy, it will help you heal faster!’ and

’Don’t sleep too much, you’ll get soft!’

“What you should say back to them (inside of card):

”Shut up!“

”Shut up!“

”Shut up!”

Murray Leeper of Rockport, Texas: A riddle:

I am holding two United States coins in my hand. They total 26 cents. One of them is not a penny. What are they?

Answer: A quarter and a penny. Only one of them is not a penny. The other coin is a penny.

Ann Arata of Marblehead, Mass.: A 90-year-old man went to lunch at a food court with his middle-aged son. A young man sat down at the next table. His hair exhibited every color of the rainbow. The old man kept glancing at his hair, and finally the boy said, rather rudely, “What’s the matter old man -- weren’t you ever wild?” The old man looked thoughtful and replied, “Well yes; I got drunk once and had sex with a peacock and I think you might be my son!!!”

James Thompson: What happens when a German luxury car hits an oak tree?

Mercedes Bends.

Tom McLaughlin: A man and his son walk by a store and see oranges in the window. The son asks if he can have an orange, but his father explains that he doesn’t have any money. But he talks to the storekeeper and explains his situation.

The storekeeper says, “I have an orange grove out back. You are welcome to pick as many oranges as you like, provided that when you return, you give me half of what you have and then half of that.”

The man and his son head out to the grove and meet a gatekeeper, who says to them, “I’ll let you pass, provided that you give me half of what you pick and then half of that.”

The man realizes his dilemma and decides to pick only the number of oranges 🍊 that will work out. When he is done, he comes back and gives the gatekeeper his share and then the storeowner his share, and he winds up with one orange to give to his son.

How many oranges did he pick? (Answer below.)

Julie Rasor of Bloomfield, N.M.: My joke is based upon the New Mexico state tree, the piñon pine, that produces pine nuts or piñons.

I have three piñons in one hand and 2 piñons in the other. What do I have?

A difference of a piñon!

Rich Dombrowski: Not exactly a joke, but it works for me and I’m 75!

”Fact: Drinking beer every day is healthier for you than being dead.”

Linda Ausiello: Joe goes to see his doctor because he has been feeling very anxious and having unusual pains. His wife Lisa is in the waiting room. After running some tests, the doctor tells Joe that he should be okay with a few adjustments to his lifestyle. Then he asks to talk to Lisa while Joe waits in the car.

Lisa listens carefully as the doctor explains:

”Joe is experiencing tremendous anxiety, which is causing him physical pain and more. The best way to ease Joe’s anxiety is to take it very easy on him.

“Make sure he’s eating healthy, tasty meals.

“Don’t ask him to do much around the house.

“If he wants to go somewhere that you don’t care for, just try to go along.

“Don’t turn down sex.

“Let him watch his favorite programs.

“Let him buy whatever he wants.

”Basically, try to help him relax and feel calm. Otherwise, it could be really bad.”

Lisa nods and heads out to the car. When she gets in the car, Joe asks her anxiously: “So what did he say??!”

Lisa looks at Joe and says, “You’re gonna die.”

Carolyn Lockwood of Mashpee, Mass.: Text taken from cartoons:

”I tried donating blood today. NEVER AGAIN!!! They asked me too many stupid questions. Whose blood is it? Where did you get it from? Why is it in a bucket?“

”Confuse your doctor by putting on rubber gloves at the same time he does.”

Ann Ladd of White Plains, N.Y.: When my son came home from his first day of kindergarten, I asked him, “Honey, what did you learn in school today?”

Without missing a beat, he said, “Mom, if you’re American in the living room, what are you in the bathroom?”

I was clueless. (Was this a geography lesson???)

His answer: “European.” (You’re a-peein’)

Cathleen Cavanaugh: What is Irish and sits on the porch all summer?

Patty O’Furniture!

Chris Bernard: A man was in line at the wake for a longtime friend. After praying at the casket, he walked up to his friend’s widow and whispered, “plethora.“

”Thanks,” she said. “That means a lot.”

Oranges riddle answer: 16

More next week!

Thanks for reading. I didn’t realize so many of my readers were cornballs! E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa. See you Friday.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @BostonTeresa.