Covid and the immunocompromised; Shiffrin’s back on the slopes

Sunrise in Boston was at 6:36 a.m. and sunset will be at 5:20 p.m. for 10 hours and 44 minutes of sunlight. The waning moon is 95 percent full.

Good day! It’s Friday, Feb. 18, the 49th day of the year. Monday is also Daisy Gatson Bates Day in Arkansas, celebrating the pioneering civil rights leader who was instrumental in helping the Black students known as the Little Rock Nine integrate Central High School in 1957.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says that in honor of George Washington’s birthday -- being celebrated Monday along with that of Abraham Lincoln -- a US senator has read Washington’s famous farewell address during a legislative session on or around his birth date of Feb. 22 in almost every year since 1893. (The practice started in 1862 and was held again in 1888, but didn’t become annual until 1893.)

The political parties alternate the honor. Last year, Republican Rob Portman of Ohio read the address; this year, Democrat Patrick Leahy of Vermont has the honor. He’ll do the reading on Feb. 28.

Advertisement

It’s a long address with archaic language, so it can take upwards of an hour to finish reading it out loud. And even then, you could find yourself saying, um, could you repeat that? But please, don’t say that.

What’s it like outside? The rain and wind finally stopped, and now comes the cold. It will stay cold tomorrow, in the 30s, with a bit of snow in the afternoon. Sunday temps will stay in the 30s. In other words, not a weekend to flash some skin.

Hey, sport: The Celtics are off until next Thursday for the All-Star break, and the Globe’s Gary Washburn says there’s plenty of reason for optimism about the rest of the season.

Advertisement

The All-Star game is at 8 p.m. Sunday on TNT/TBS. There are other events over the weekend, starting tonight with a celebrity game at 7 p.m. on ESPN and three rising stars games starting at 9 p.m. on TNT. The skills competitions are on Saturday night. Here’s the full schedule.

Not much reason for optimism about the Bruins, who are in Ottawa Saturday night (lucky them), where police have finally started arresting protesters and towing trucks and cars. The game against the Senators is at 7 p.m. on NESN.

The New England Free Jacks rugby club faces off against the Washington, D.C. Old Glory team tonight at Segra Field in Leesburg, Virginia (8 p.m., NBC Sports Boston and The Rugby Network).

Olympic events you can watch live tonight and early tomorrow morning include trouper Mikaela Shiffrin participating in the mixed team parallel alpine skiing competition at 10 p.m. ET, the men’s halfpipe freestyle skiing, the men’s 50km mass start cross-country skiing, curling, speedskating, figure skating, ice hockey, and bobsleigh. See the schedule here.

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 78,309,441

Confirmed US deaths: 932,602

From The New York Times COVID-19 map and case count:

VACCINATIONS

Fully vaccinated: 64 percent of all Americans

Boosted: 28 percent of all Americans

Partially vaccinated: 12 percent of all Americans

No shots: 24 percent of all Americans

INFECTIONS

New cases yesterday: 103,866

Advertisement

A month ago: 712,051

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Yesterday: 78,213 people infected with COVID-19 were in the hospital

A month ago: 157,770 people

DEATHS

Yesterday: 3,187 Americans died from COVID-19

A month ago: 2,672 Americans died in one day

At some point this year, the US will hit 1 million deaths from COVID-19, while the world will reach 6 million deaths.

Yes, you read those numbers correctly: The US accounts for 1/6th of all COVID deaths on Earth (more than 16 percent) even though it has just 4 percent of the world’s population. Even worse are the case numbers: Our 78 million cases make up more than 18 percent of the world’s 420.5 million cases.

What a disgrace and an international embarrassment for a country that brags it’s the greatest in the world.

And with 24 percent of Americans walking around without even one vaccine shot -- with most of them refusing -- COVID is probably here to stay in a much more virulent form than it had to be. And that’s very bad news for the 7 million Americans with weak immune systems. If they get hospitalized with COVID, they are 5 times more likely to die than those without compromised immune systems.

These aren’t outliers. Know somebody undergoing cancer treatment, with heart issues, with Down Syndrome, with autism, with rheumatoid arthritis? They’re all in increased danger.

And as writer Ed Yong noted in The Atlantic, that 7 million number doesn’t even include millions of other Americans who have diseases that also hinder immunity, such as AIDS and at least 450 genetic disorders.

Advertisement

These are our relatives, our friends, our neighbors. Even if they are all strangers to us, they are fellow human beings.

But if the willfully unvaccinated don’t care about themselves -- they are 17 times more likely to be hospitalized and 20 times more likely to die -- they certainly don’t care about strangers, or neighbors, or friends, or relatives, or even their own children.

I suspect that’s why the overwhelming majority of you -- smart, compassionate people -- are getting boosted, keeping on your masks, and avoiding crowds. Because if you inadvertently infected somebody undergoing chemotherapy, or a child who had had a heart transplant, you’d be devastated.

That’s called humanity.

Here are more of your comments about masks and mandates:

Virginia McVarish of Cambridge, Mass.: I still wear a mask. And I am frustrated when other people don’t. Covid is NOT gone. Masks are another layer of safety and are so easy to wear. Why not just wear them? (Note, my husband and I are high-risk and have been super-careful since 3/2020. I don’t want to get Covid now!)

Michael of Oklahoma City: I generally wear a mask in public places and crowded stores. Go into a restaurant or bar masked and unmask most of time at the table. We voted in a local election and I was glad to see about 65 percent of the people masked (probably the vaccinated and boosted ones). I am fully vaccinated and boosted and don’t hesitate to travel. Have been to NYC twice and Puerto Rico once in the past four months.

Advertisement

Pamela Dintaman of Tucson, Ariz.: I am in no hurry to get rid of masks until hospitals recover and more people take precautions, vaccines/masks. I am more concerned for the safety of the whole community than about my minor inconveniences. I feel dismayed for the teachers now at the mercy of parents who don’t want masks, and concerned for school administrators who will bear the brunt of angry demands of parents. This pandemic is an opportunity to teach our children about how we take care of the whole community, how we go beyond ourselves.

I wear a mask when out in public. I eat outdoors with friends. I am living fully; I am not living in fear. (I do not believe that if we choose precautions we are living in fear; there is some major BS going on these days with that cliché.)

Linda Littlefield Grenfell of Wells, Maine: I am an elder, age 72. I wear a mask in all public places, avoid such places as much as possible, and am comfortable continuing to wear a mask for the rest of my life. People who visit our home are asked to wear a mask. I wish mandates would continue or be realized, but it looks like the culture is retreating from protections. Are we giving up? Or giving in?

The protests will influence public policy, as they intend. It continues to amaze many of us that we live with neighbors and relatives and friends who defend their freedom to not wear a mask, as if this is noble. It is shocking how impatient, rude, and selfish our society is. And so very sad.

Long-haul Covid is devastating. I have an adult daughter who has been sick since March of 2020, with brain fog, exhaustion, nerve irritation, and aches and pains. It appears that many people suffer with this, and probably will for a long time, if not for the rest of their lives. It destroys quality of life, and probably will shorten life.

Between the climate crisis, the willful destruction of democracy, the pandemic, and the embrace of ignorance, I confess I am discouraged. This is hard. I guess the insight that we were made for times like this is helpful, and that there are others who share the goal of well-being for all life, is necessary to keep on keepin’ on.

Amanda Rychel of Somerville, Mass.: I have a vaccinated 9-year-old in public school. I do not have any other young children at home or anyone who is at high risk for COVID. I support making masks optional first to our vaccinated kids in school, before they are made optional in public spaces. Right now, the school case counts are extremely low and they are being pool tested weekly.

As a counterpoint, in my workplace, I am not at this time required to wear a mask (we are all vaccinated and boosted and work in a low-density office) and also we have testing weekly at work. Under these scenarios, it is pretty low risk to go without a mask and I think the kids deserve a break. They have been bearing the brunt of restrictions and closures since the beginning and it is unfair to them.

I think we should probably have continued masking in public places until we get case counts and percent positivity down to a certain point (not sure what that should be). My feelings on unmasking the kids makes me feel a bit at odds with people with whom I normally align politically. I think for the most part the progressive left is ignoring data and science now as much as the anti-vaxxers. We need to be reasonable and data-driven when making these decisions.

Ron Rosenstock of Holden, Mass.: When the government passes a law, like seat belts, or a mask mandate, we don’t take it personally. We just do it because it’s for the good of all. The difficulty I have is finding tolerance for those who don’t obey the law.

Dorothy Driscoll: As for masks, we saw what happened when our guard was let down too soon last year. I find it interesting that none of the kids I know really complain about the mask wearing. Rather it is the parents. I would think that the anti-mask parents would be more concerned with all the shootings in schools rather than their child wearing a mask to either protect his life or that of his teacher. How screwed up our values have become.

Mary Miller of Colorado: As a 70-year-old who is pretty healthy but overweight, I wear a mask when I go out. We are not eating inside restaurants yet -- just doing takeout. Colorado is doing pretty well on vaccinations, except for some pockets, and I live in one of those low-vax pockets. Colorado Springs/El Paso County is at 64 percent while the rest of the state is at 72 percent. This is in spite of having numerous military bases that require vaccinations.

To read our horrible newspaper, The Colorado Springs Gazette, it is all a plot to take away our FREEDOM by those Marxist Dems. Of course, nobody says that being dead is not very free.

Paul Regan of Woodstock, Vt.: Mask mandates I believe should be kept in schools. Kids don’t seem to have a problem with masks. I think it comes from their parents. If they are going to stop masking in schools, make it contingent on the child getting vaccinated. If not vaccinated, then the child should have to continue wearing a mask. Kids have the lowest vaccination rate -- this is a sure way to make vaccinations happen in that age group!

Has anyone asked teachers how they feel about kids not wearing masks? If I were a teacher, the day kids stop wearing masks in schools would be the day I would quit.

Nothing has really changed. We have the virus with variants and 900,000 people dead. I understand that people and parents want to move on, but give me a break; you’re playing Russian roulette with death being the result.

Vermont is highly vaccinated, I think the best in New England if not the whole country. I wear a mask wherever I go, and every rational person I know does the same.

Sylvia Yelland of Crossville, Tenn.: The non-vaxxers are totally responsible for prolonging this problem, quite the same as the parents in Oregon and Washington are responsible (when they refused to have their children vaccinated for school) for the return of measles, mumps, chicken pox, and pneumonia. Why don’t people educate themselves before flying off the deep end and causing irreparable damage to this country? Pseudo-intellects.

Kay White Drew of Rockville, Md.: Fully vaxxed and boosted as I am, my policy has been to wear a mask whenever I go anywhere indoors that isn’t my own or some vaxxed person’s home; most businesses here have signs requiring masks for entry (though I have seen unmasked folks in the grocery store, not many).

I haven’t eaten with friends at a restaurant for the last couple months b/c omicron but will probably do so again soon (friends who are vaxxed and boosted), though I will be happier when we can gather outside again.

One of my daughters is a schoolteacher in NJ, so I kind of wish they’d hold off on taking away the mask mandate for schools until (a lot) more kids are vaccinated -- that seems like a no-brainer to me, close as we are to having vaccines approved (or whatever) and available for kids of ALL ages.

I have considered the possibility of wearing masks indoors forever during cold & flu season, even once COVID recedes into the distance. (Thanks to all the covidiots, it will never ride off into the sunset, unfortunately.)

Emily Harting of Brooklyn, N.Y.: My rule is to wear a mask inside, if the staff are and/or there is a sign asking you to -- this is for places that do not ask to see a vax card (stores, for instance). I let the staff guide me and follow their lead. Also true for Uber or cabs. I think that’s the least we can do!

In restaurants in NYC, you have to show you are fully vaxxed to eat there, so I am comfortable not wearing a mask indoors when dining or at a bar. Finally, now that I wear a mask on the subway, I probably will do so for the rest of my life. For a LOT of reasons, not the least of which is it is a traveling box o’ germs, even before Covid.

Thanks for reading. One part of Washington’s farewell address are words so relevant today:

The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge, natural to party dissension, which in different ages and countries has perpetrated the most horrid enormities, is itself a frightful despotism. But this leads at length to a more formal and permanent despotism. The disorders and miseries which result gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and repose in the absolute power of an individual; and sooner or later the chief of some prevailing faction, more able or more fortunate than his competitors, turns this disposition to the purposes of his own elevation, on the ruins of public liberty.

Without looking forward to an extremity of this kind (which nevertheless ought not to be entirely out of sight), the common and continual mischiefs of the spirit of party are sufficient to make it the interest and duty of a wise people to discourage and restrain it.

E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa. See you Wednesday.

Please tell your friends about Fast Forward! They can sign up here. The Globe has lots of other e-mail newsletters that are almost as good as this one, from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @BostonTeresa.