Djokovic is fighting his second visa revocation, a blind-date story for the ages, and your jokes and riddles

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says tomorrow, Sunday, and Monday are good days to bake as well as to graft and pollinate. Note to my Republican readers: “to graft” does not mean to engage in graft.

Sunrise in Boston was at 7:11 a.m. and sunset will be at 4:35 p.m. for 9 hours and 24 minutes of sunlight. The waxing moon is 91 percent full.

Good day! It’s Friday, Jan. 14. Monday is the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, so Fast Forward will come out on Wednesday instead of Tuesday next week.

What’s it like outside? Cloudy and cold, rain on the Cape, mid-30s. But brace yourself for an Arctic blast this weekend and temps in the single digits.

Hey, sport: It’s the start of the NFL playoffs this weekend, with the Patriots in frigid Buffalo to take on the Bills (8:15 p.m. Saturday, CBS/WBZ-TV and 98.5 FM) and Tom Brady and the Bucs hosting the Eagles at 1 p.m. Sunday on Fox.

The Globe’s Ben Volin has an interesting piece on how despite playing for Buffalo for four years now, QB Josh Allen does not perform very well in cold weather.

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 64,423,447

Confirmed US deaths: 847,715

From The New York Times COVID-19 map and case count:

VACCINATIONS

Fully vaccinated: 63 percent of all Americans

Partially vaccinated: 12 percent of all Americans

No shots: 25 percent of all Americans

Seven-day average of daily vaccinations: 1.23 million

A month ago: 1.98 million

INFECTIONS

New cases yesterday: 889,613

A month ago: 202,883

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Yesterday: 156,529 people infected with COVID-19 were in the hospital

A month ago: 69,607 people

DEATHS

Yesterday: 2,224 Americans died from COVID-19

A month ago: 1,731 Americans died in one day

With the Supreme Court’s six conservatives deciding that OSHA cannot make workplaces safe by mandating a vaccines-or-tests policy at large companies, it’s now up to those companies to do it on their own or risk a serious labor shortage as their workers drop like flies from COVID-19.

The conservatives decided to interpret OSHA’s emergency powers, granted by Congress, narrowly, claiming that OSHA can require companies to enact measures related to occupational hazards, but not public health hazards.

Hmm. Seems to me that standing next to someone who is coughing their brains out on an assembly line in a poorly ventilated, windowless factory is an occupational hazard since you wouldn’t be exposed to that danger if you weren’t engaged in your occupation.

Besides, that’s not what the law says.

OSHA can take emergency action when workers are exposed to grave danger from toxic substances “or from new hazards.” Um, isn’t COVID-19 a new hazard?

The conservative justices also insisted that OSHA was imposing a vaccine mandate. But it’s not. Workers who don’t want to get vaccinated can opt to be tested weekly instead. They can work from home if their company allows it. They can seek a medical or religious exemption.

The Biden administration spent a lot of time crafting the emergency order to try to make it immune from being overturned in the courts. Unfortunately, they didn’t count on the conservative SC justices just making stuff up.

Meanwhile, lots of companies are following the mandate anyway -- even taking it a step further, requiring all workers to be vaccinated. In fact, Citigroup, Nike, and Columbia Sportswear have all announced recently that they are going to start firing unvaccinated workers.

So the tussle between unvaccinated and uncaring Novak Djokovic and the Australian government continues, with the immigration minister revoking the tennis star’s visa for the second time, on the grounds of public health and “good order.” Presumably that means he doesn’t want a riot on his hands if the slip-shod Serbian is allowed to play in the Australian Open, which starts Sunday.

They say that narcissists can’t read the room because they always think they’re the only ones in it. It’s clear that Djokovic has no clue how seriously Australians take their COVID-19 public health measures and how willingly they have embraced them in order to keep everyone safe and healthy.

In fact, more than 92 percent of Aussies age 16 and older have been double-vaxxed, and a booster shot campaign is ramping up.

Australia ranks 112th in the world in number of COVID cases per million residents (the US ranks 21st because we’re great at everything), and Australia ranks 166th in deaths from COVID (we’re 19th, in the company of countries such as Slovenia, Moldova, Latvia, and Colombia).

Djokovic’s tone-deafness is particularly galling to Australians now because the country is experiencing a surge of the omicron variant after easing some restrictions on workers to help ease supply chain issues.

His lawyers are appealing in court, and Djokovic could be detained. If he is deported, he may be banned from returning for three years -- the standard for deportations.

It’s obvious why he is fighting so hard to play in this tournament: Of his 20 Grand Slam titles, nine have come at the Australian Open.

By the way, here’s a terrific Globe roundup about masks: What kind to get, where to buy them, and how often you can reuse them. I bought some N95s, and as I was heading into physical therapy yesterday, I quickly tried to put one on -- and ended up with the bottom strap wrapped around my neck and the mask itself bunched up over my eyes. Fortunately I had a medical mask to throw on instead, but today I’ve got to figure this out.

Remember E. Jean Carroll, the former advice columnist for Elle magazine who says Trump sexually assaulted her in a department store dressing room in the mid-90s?

She’s calling on the New York legislature to pass the Adult Survivors Act, which would open a one-year window for adult abuse victims to file a civil lawsuit, even if the statute of limitations has expired. The Senate passed the act last year, but it didn’t get through the Assembly, so there’s a renewed effort to get it passed and signed into law this year.

Carroll says that as soon as it is, she will sue Trump for rape.

We’ve all heard a lot of disastrous blind-date stories, but this one has got to take the cake.

A woman in Zhengzhou, China, went on a blind date arranged by her family, agreeing to meet the man at his apartment because he wanted to show off his cooking skills by making dinner for them.

When she was leaving the compound where his apartment is located, a security guard told her she couldn’t leave because the government had imposed a sudden lockdown on all of Henan province because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant. She had no choice but to return to her blind date’s apartment.

Now, before you start to feel sorry for her, she said on social media that the man has continued to cook for her, and admitted that she doesn’t do anything to help out by cooking or cleaning up. Instead, she sleeps late and has been complaining that he’s a very quiet guy who doesn’t talk to her much.

This happened last week, and it’s unclear if she’s still lazing around the guy’s apartment. No word on whether she’s giving him money for groceries.

If you are okay with going into movie theaters, the Globe’s Mark Feeney gives two recent releases glowing reviews.

One is the foreign language film “Drive My Car” directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, which Feeney says is a wonderful movie that “begins with quiet, unemphatic assurance [and] ends with equally quiet and unemphatic emotional daring.”

The other, “Parallel Mothers,” stars my doppelgänger, Penélope Cruz, in a film about a pair of single mothers. Cruz, Feeney says, “is a marvel: forceful, passionate, casually sexy. There are lots of people who star in movies. There are very few honest-to-Hollywood movie stars. Cruz is one of them.”

Both films are at the Coolidge Corner theater; “Parallel Mothers” is also at Kendall Square.

Finally, here are some of the jokes and riddles you sent in response to my appeal. I haven’t groaned this much since I woke up from surgery.

Katie (Anita) Hudak of El Paso, Texas: What do you call a hippopotamus with long hair and love beads?A hippie-potamus!

Bill Henning: Have you ever noticed that when geese migrate, they fly in a vee formation? And if you look closely, you’ll note that one side of the vee is always longer than the other. And do you know why that is?(Wait for it.)There are more geese on that side.

Grant Thierolf: A nurse reached into her pocket, pulled out a rectal thermometer, and thought to herself, ”Some a------ has got my pen.”

Jaylyn Olivo: (For all those grammar freaks who no doubt read your column): A verb walks into a bar, sees a beautiful noun, and suggests they conjugate. The noun declines.

Michael Anthony: A rabbi, a priest, and a minister walk into a bar. And the bartender asks, “Is this some kind of joke?”

Gary McNamee: An Irishman and an Englishman walk into a bakery. The Englishman says to the Irishman, “Hey, watch this,” at which point he walks up to the counter when the baker’s back is turned and steals three buns, putting them in his pockets.

When he returns to the back of the shop, he says, “Did you see that? It took a lot of skill and guile to pull that off.” The Irishman replies, “That’s nothing but common thievery. I’ll show you how to do it the honest way and get the same results.”

The Irishman then walks up to the baker and says, “Excuse me sir. Would you care to see a magic trick?” The baker nods and the Irishman then asks for one of his buns. He proceeds to eat it and then asks for two more, eating them as well.

The baker then says, “OK son, so where’s the magic trick?” to which the Irishman replies, “Look in the Englishman’s pockets.” 😁

Sonny from Southie: I was really bummed the other day when I went into my favorite brewery and they told me all flights were canceled.

Liz Gianturco: ﻿A 15-year-old came home with a Porsche, and his parents began to yell and scream, “Where did you get that car?” He calmly told them, “I bought it today.”

”With what money!?” demanded his parents. “We know what a Porsche costs.” “Well,” said the boy, “this one cost me $15.”

The parents began to yell even louder. “Who would sell a car like that for $15!?” they asked. “It was the lady up the street,” said the boy. “Don’t know her name -- they just moved in. She saw me ride past on my bike and asked me if I wanted to buy a Porsche for $15.”

”Oh my goodness!” moaned the mother, “she must be a child abuser. Who knows what she will do next? John, you go right up there and see what’s going on.”

So the boy’s father walked up the street to the house where the lady lived and found her out in the yard calmly planting flowers. He introduced himself as the father of the boy to whom she had sold a Porsche to for $15 and demanded to know why she did it.

“Well,” she said, “this morning I got a phone call from my husband. I thought he was on a business trip, but I learned from a friend he had run off to Hawaii with his secretary. Then apparently she stole all his money and stranded him there! Well he called me, without a dollar to his name, and asked me to sell his new Porsche and send him the money. So that’s exactly what I did.”

John Daly: An elderly couple had been experiencing declining memories, so they decided to take a power memory class where they’d be taught to remember things by association. A few days after the class, the old man was outside talking with his neighbor about how much the class helped him.

”What was the name of the instructor?” asked the neighbor. “Oh, ummmm, let’s see,” the old man pondered. “You know that flower, you know, the one that smells really nice but has those prickly thorns, what’s that flower’s name?” “A rose?” asked the neighbor. “Yes, that’s it,” replied the old man.

He then turned toward his house and shouted, “Hey, Rose, what’s the name of the Instructor we took the memory class from?”

Patti Corscaden of Newcastle, Maine: What’s the difference between Iron Man and Aluminum Man?

Iron Man stops the bad guys. Aluminum Man just foils their plans.

See what I mean about groans? (But you also smiled and laughed, didn’t you.) More next week.

