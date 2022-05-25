The Djokovic mess, a blood supply crisis, and voting rights on the line

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says January is a good time to divide and re-pot any pot-bound plants. Also prune judiciously to create a compact, attractive specimen, which can also apply to spouses.

Good day! It’s Tuesday, Jan. 11. (Sorry about missing FF on Friday. It was one of those I-gotta-lie-down days after a long week.) Sunrise in Boston was at 7:12 a.m. and sunset will be at 4:32 p.m. for 9 hours and 20 minutes of sunlight. The waxing moon is 69 percent full.

What’s it like outside? Really cold. Warmer tomorrow, high 30s to low 40s.

Hey, sport: The Celtics and Bruins are both off after both won last night: The Celtics beat the Pacers at the Garden in OT, 101-98, while the Bruins crushed the Capitals in D.C., 7-3.

Lots going on in the NFL: At least six teams are looking for new head coaches (and Denver has asked the Patriots for permission to talk to linebacker coach Jerod Mayo). Three teams have open GM positions, and two are looking for offensive coordinators. Track all the openings and interviews and hirings with the Globe’s NFL Tracker.

Speaking of the Globe, it has seven sportswriters who are voters for the Baseball Hall of Fame: Peter Abraham, Bob Hohler, Bob Ryan, Dan Shaughnessy, Michael Silverman, Alex Speier, and Tara Sullivan. Here’s how they voted. They’ll join assistant sports editor Katie McInerney for a Zoom webinar at 6 tonight to discuss their votes and answer your questions. It’s free, but you have to sign up ahead of time here.

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 61,983,723

Confirmed US deaths: 841,123

From The New York Times COVID-19 map and case count:

VACCINATIONS

Fully vaccinated: 63 percent of all Americans

Partially vaccinated: 11 percent of all Americans

No shots: 26 percent of all Americans

Seven-day average of daily vaccinations: 1.78 million

A month ago: 2.03 million

INFECTIONS

Daily average of new infections: 737,415

A month ago: 119,609

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Yesterday: 140,448

A month ago: 66,830 people were in the hospital

DEATHS

Yesterday: 1,673 Americans died

A month ago: 413 Americans died in one day

So Novac Djokovic can stay in Australia after a judge reinstated his visa, ruling that he hadn’t been given enough time to consult with his lawyers in preparation for the court hearing.

He got the visa in the first place, despite being unvaccinated, because he tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 16, qualifying him for a medical exemption (presumably because an infection produces antibodies that provide some measure of protection).

It wasn’t his first bout of COVID. Remember that back in June of 2020, during the first wave of the deadly virus when just about every major sport had halted to try to stop the spread of the disease, Djokovic organized a tennis tournament in the Balkans, complete with maskless gatherings and late-night partying.

Predictably, Djokovic, his wife, and a number of players got infected.

But his visa reinstatement isn’t the end of the story in Australia. Djokovic apparently lied on his travel declaration form for entering Australia, claiming that he had not traveled during the 14 days before he arrived in the country on Jan. 5. But he had traveled within that time frame, visiting both Spain and Serbia (he lives in Monte Carlo, Monaco). Oops.

Tennis Australia filled out the travel declaration on Djokovic’s behalf, but using information provided by Djokovic. If immigration officials determine that he lied, they could prosecute him (it’s a criminal offense), but it’s more likely that they’d kick him out of the country and ban him from re-entering for a few years. You and I would end up in the Canberra clinker.

His supporters are outraged that he could miss the Australian Open, where he has a chance to break the men’s singles titles record. But they haven’t said a word about something that is far, far worse: Djokovic’s actions after he requested a COVID test (presumably because he was having symptoms) and discovered he was positive.

On Dec. 16, the day he was tested and found to be infected, he visited the Serbian postal service -- they honored him with a stamp -- and toured its facility. Maskless, of course.

Later that day, he took part in a panel discussion at a tennis center -- again, maskless -- talking about character and discipline. I assume he took the anti-character stance.

The next day, he went to an event to honor young tennis players - and posed for a photo with a couple of dozen of them. Again, not a mask in sight. What a hero.

And a day after that, he took part in a photo shoot with the French sports publication L’Equipe.

There’s one card the Australian government could play if they really want to get this joker out of their country: The immigration minister has the unilateral power to cancel a person’s visa if he thinks it would be in the public interest to do so.

An unvaccinated moron with no concern for infecting others sounds like a public health risk to me.

The Red Cross has a national blood supply crisis on its hands, the result of far fewer blood drives during the pandemic, especially at high schools and colleges; far fewer walk-in donations; staffing shortages because of COVID illnesses; and bad winter weather.

The organization, which provides about 40 percent of the nation’s blood, is appealing for donations. You can sign up to donate through the Red Cross Blood Donor app, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Will Senate Democrats be able to overcome opposition from some key senators to eliminate the filibuster so that election reform legislation can pass?

The Dems are trying to stop Republicans from enacting state laws across the country designed to make it harder for Democrats to vote: Prohibiting election officials from sending out unsolicited mail-in ballots, limiting the time that requests for such ballots can be made and the time they can be returned, and prohibiting friends and relatives of voters -- including disabled voters -- from helping them return their ballot.

There’s lots more: Red states are imposing strict voter ID requirements in order to prevent elderly and minority voters from casting ballots. Republican legislatures are setting up partisan (i.e., Republican) commissions with the power to undermine independent election boards by reviewing ballots in order to suppress votes and overturn elections whose outcomes they don’t like. Scary stuff.

Here’s more from the Brennan Center for Justice, including a state-by-state review so you can see what the GOP in your state is trying to do.

But none of that has been enough to sway a couple of Senate Democrats who claim that voting reform must be a bipartisan effort. Says who?

So Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer is weighing a range of alternatives to eliminating the filibuster outright: The talking filibuster, reducing the number of votes needed to even begin debate from 60 to 50, and others. Here’s a good rundown from Politico.

Thursday is the one-year anniversary of Trump’s second impeachment by the House of Representatives, this time for inciting the insurrection at the Capitol Jan. 6, 2021, in which Trump supporters stormed the building, assaulted cops, broke windows, smeared feces, vandalized offices, stole property, and hunted for lawmakers and officials with the intent of physically attacking them. The violence was all part of an effort to subvert democracy by stopping Congress from counting electoral votes that would verify Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election, and Trump as the loser.

