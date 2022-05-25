Examining the COVID situation, Trump still loves Putie, and more of your mandate thoughts

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says houseplants people will be sensitive to overfeeding at this time of year. Provide lots of sunlight, fresh air, and frequent bathing for plants spouses and kids that seem a little worse for the winter.

Sunrise in Boston was at 6:28 a.m. and sunset will be at 5:26 p.m. for 10 hours and 58 minutes of sunlight. The waning moon is 51 percent full.

Good day! It’s Wednesday, Feb. 23, the 54th day of the year. You may have noticed that yesterday was 02/22/2022. If you lived in another country, you may write that as 22/02/2022, making it both a palindrome and, if written digitally, an ambigram (reads the same upside down). h/t to Fast Forward reader Jerry O’Callaghan of São Paulo, Brazil. Plus yesterday was “Twosday.”

What’s it like outside? The rain finally has ended, but the warm temps haven’t: It could be in the 60s in metro Boston. Then comes the head-snapping change: The cold returns tomorrow, followed by snow on Friday. Areas north of Boston could see 8 to 12 inches. Crazytown.

Hey, sport: The Celtics (2nd place in the Atlantic Division) are in Brooklyn tomorrow (7:30 p.m., TNT).

The Bruins (4th place in the Atlantic Division) are in Seattle tomorrow (10 p.m., NESN) for the start of a six-game road trip. Forward Brad Marchand returns after his six-game suspension for punching and high-sticking the Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Feb. 9, his second suspension of this season and eighth of his career. Anger management classes?

Anybody else as worried about how well (or badly) Joe Judge is going to handle young Patriots QB Mac Jones? The Globe’s Chris Gasper isn’t pulling any punches: “Judge is wholly unqualified to tutor Mac Jones. He did zero for Daniel Jones in his disastrous stint as New York Giants head coach.”

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 78,694,988

Confirmed US deaths: 940,783

From The New York Times COVID-19 map and case count:

VACCINATIONS

Fully vaccinated: 65 percent of all Americans

Boosted: 28 percent of all Americans

Partially vaccinated: 11 percent of all Americans

No shots: 24 percent of all Americans

INFECTIONS

New cases yesterday: 123,182

A month ago: 337,384

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Yesterday: 62,464 people infected with COVID-19 were in the hospital

A month ago: 158,591 people

DEATHS

Yesterday: 2,726 Americans died from COVID-19

A month ago: 934 Americans died in one day

Just pointing out that more than 2,700 Americans died of COVID-19 yesterday, and another 123,000 became infected.

A few of you have asked if I could list how many of the cases and deaths are people who were unvaccinated. Unfortunately, states aren’t consistent in how they track the vaccination status of those infected or who have died. Some Republican states don’t track it publicly at all, because they know it will crush their false talking points about the virulence of this virus and the effectiveness of the vaccines.

And Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, months ago ordered his health department to stop reporting infections and deaths of anyone who isn’t a full-time resident. Given that thousands of people spend some part of the winter in Florida, but not enough time to be considered full-time residents, the Florida numbers are dramatically undercounted, simply to enhance DeSantis’s political fortunes.

But in December, Time magazine checked the health websites of several states that publish stats on a regular basis. Some report the per-100,000-residents rate of hospital admissions:

Minnesota: 117.8 unvaccinated, 8.8 vaccinated

Connecticut: 68.6 unvaccinated, 4.6 vaccinated

Utah: 56.7 unvaccinated, 4.4 vaccinated

Colorado: 52.2 unvaccinated, 4.2 vaccinated

Virginia: 39.6 unvaccinated, 1.6 vaccinated

Other states reported the ratio of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated status among hospitalized patients. For example:

Mississippi: 86 percent unvaccinated, 14 percent vaccinated

Montana: 81 percent unvaccinated, 19 percent vaccinated

South Carolina: 64 percent unvaccinated, 36 percent vaccinated

The bottom line is that despite breakthrough infections among those who have been vaccinated (the vast majority of whom are immunocompromised or otherwise at high risk), this remains a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

The good news is that one scientific model estimates that 73 percent of Americans are, for now, immune to omicron, the dominant variant, a number that could rise to 80 percent by mid-March.

There certainly will be new surges in the future, given the versatility of this coronavirus to produce variants.

But most of those who are protected will either not be infected or will have mild cases, which should reduce the amount of virus circulating overall and making new waves less deadly. We can only hope.

BTW, forget herd immunity: The anti-vaxxers have killed that effective strategy. Vaccine-induced herd immunity stamped out polio and smallpox in the US, back when we had a much smarter population.

Vaccines also eliminated measles as of 2000, but guess what? The anti-vaxxers brought that back, not caring that most of those who die of measles are children under age 5. Kids are disposable, I guess.

Tempering that optimism about the future of more surges is the emerging variant dubbed BA.2 (omicron is BA.1). New research out of Japan -- which hasn’t yet been peer-reviewed -- shows that the new variant is spreading faster than omicron and may cause more severe disease. The World Health Organization estimates that BA.2 is 30 percent more contagious than Omicron.

Again, we have to rely on vaccines and masks to protect us against future surges. Many are in peril. It’s so heartening to know that the overwhelming majority of Fast Forward readers care enough about their fellow Americans to take precautions (more of your comments below).

Just when I thought I couldn’t be any more horrified by things the Orange Menace says, he comes out and sings the praises of Vladimir Putin for invading a sovereign, democratic country:

I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, “This is genius.” Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine ... as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful.

So, Putin is now saying, “It’s independent,” a large section of Ukraine. I said, “How smart is that?” And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s the strongest peace force … We could use that on our southern border. That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. They’re gonna keep peace all right. No, but think of it. Here’s a guy who’s very savvy. I know him very well. Very, very well.

“Genius.” “Savvy.” And the guy who could influence the direction of millions of dollars invested by oligarchs in Trump properties, as Eric Trump and Don Jr. admitted several years ago. Not to mention Trump’s postponed plan to build a massive Trump Moscow Hotel with a massive penthouse set aside for BFF Putie.

Why did Putin play nice when Trump was president? Because Putin’s ultimate goal is the destruction of American democracy, the European Union, and NATO (and therefore its pledge that NATO countries will come to the aid of other member countries when attacked). During his presidency, Trump did a pretty good job of dismantling those things without Putin having to lift a finger or his military fire a single bullet. He had a useful puppet, and he knew it.

This Russian invasion and Trump’s adulation of Putin has the GOP in even more disarray than usual, with the Trump sycophants shrugging off the illegal incursion and even claiming it’s our fault, while more hawkish Republicans condemned the invasion, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and others. Here’s a good NBC News piece on the fissures that have erupted.

The trial of the only police officer charged in connection with the death of Breonna Taylor during the execution of a no-knock search warrant at her apartment in Louisville, Ky., in March of 2020 began today.

But here’s the thing: Former officer Brett Hankison isn’t charged with shooting Taylor. Instead, he’s charged with recklessly firing shots that endangered three people who were inside a neighboring apartment: A man, his pregnant partner, and their 5-year-old son. None were injured.

No officers have been charged for shooting and killing Taylor, a 26-year-old medical worker. So let me get this straight: A cop is being prosecuted for firing shots that could have injured innocent people in an adjacent apartment, but no cops are being prosecuted for firing six shots that actually did hit and kill an innocent woman in her apartment.

Finally, here are more of your thoughts about vaccines and masking:

Linda Hillenbrand of Leverett, Mass.: Most towns around me have mask mandates, and masks were only made optional last summer….until Delta got here. Some towns, conservative-run towns, never brought the mandates back, so we stay away from them. My husband and I got Covid in January of 2021 (he was masked, and his boss chose not to mask), and I was sicker than him. I have long Covid for sure, so choose to wear a mask.

I have a 3-year-old grandson (day care spreads other germs besides Covid, so he’s always got a cold), and an 84-year-old Mom who may survive Covid initially, but would not survive in the long haul. She’s fragile and much loved, so isolation for my family is much better than the alternative. Everything the CDC says to do to avoid Covid works – masks, sanitizer, and distancing. We are vaxxed and boosted and believe in science.

jlp.oconnor of Needham, Mass.: I wear a mask (N95) whenever I am indoors in a public space, e.g., markets, CVS, doctor’s offices. I did eat indoors at a restaurant in November (and was nervous the whole time). Now I am waiting for outdoor dining to return. I haven’t been to a movie for two years, but I may try a morning show. My friends tell me 11 a.m. shows are sparsely attended.

I’m waiting till the positivity rate drops down to 2-ish before I do much indoor mingling. I decided against seeing the Van Gogh show though I really wanted to. It’s been extended to mid-March. If the positivity rate is low enough by then, I might go.

I miss concerts and theater. I stopped going to my YMCA exercise class when Omicron spiked because two men in the class never wore masks (which weren’t required). I learned last week that someone in the class tested positive. So, good decision on my part to pause my attendance.

Masks work! It’s not such a big deal to wear one when in an indoor space where you don’t know everyone (or where they’ve been), so I will continue to do so.

I can’t believe that only 27 percent have been boosted. I am angry at the unvaccinated who are impacting my life by keeping me house-bound. I feel like I’m in a Fellini film, waiting for the credits to roll so I can leave the theater.

Pesach Kremen of Las Vegas, Nev.: I strongly believe that mask mandates MUST continue until we are down to less than 100 new cases per day in Las Vegas. The governor could have done one thing that would really help, namely in banning casino smoking. When smokers exhale, not only do they exhale harmful tobacco pollutants but Covid as well, and while they are actively smoking are not masked. This makes for a very bad situation.

Businesses should require vaccinations that are up to date as well. I do not want to wear a mask then stay home! The unmasked can get grocery deliveries, etc. I am fully vaccinated and boosted and we get deliveries from Amazon Fresh (no delivery charge on $35 + orders) as we are both high risk here, me due being 72 and overweight with HBP and my husband, 56, has breathing issues. The other 3 who have lived here since July 1 do not go out as we have heard that cats can get sick as well.

The anti-vaxxers are a real problem as old diseases have resurfaced such as measles.and mumps, both of which I had as a child. It is a shame that close to 50 percent of GOP men refuse to get their shots, impeding our way to herd immunity. WE MUST continue social distancing AND mask mandates until herd immunity is reached.

Judy Fern of Margate, N.J.: As a school nurse at Atlantic City High School, I am not in favor of dropping the mask mandate -- yet. First, most of the students don’t wear them effectively, with them under the nose or under the chin. They also don’t get keeping their hands off of each other, so they kiss hello, sit on each other’s laps, and generally do not keep distances. Take away their masks and they don’t stand a chance.

We’re all sick of masks and the parents of younger children are correct in positing that their children are losing out on identifying subtle meanings by looking at faces, not just eyes. But the high school students, who know everything, get the short end of the stick.

I, and many other nurses with whom I’ve spoken, are not in favor of lifting the mask mandate -- yet. There will be time as the weather warms up and leads to outside activities. We also feel that in 4-6 weeks there will be another jump in Covid cases. However, I hope I’m wrong.

Diana: Wearing masks has never been a problem for me. I’m 79, but still go to dance and I wear a mask. I’m fully vaccinated, but prefer to err on the side of caution. Recently, I have begun to reevaluate this action. Why should I have to lead my life in solitude because some unvaccinated idiot may get Covid from me? I’m sick of being made responsible for the health of these individuals. I’m reaching the point where I feel to hell with them, it’s time to re-emerge and live my life. I’ll follow what’s happening, but it’s time to live again. I’ll wear a mask where appropriate, and skip it as well. And won’t feel a thing for those willfully unvaccinated who become severely Ill. I’m sick of it.

Nancy MacDonald of Goffstown, N.H.: My town has a 40+ percent vax rate! No masks required in schools, thus 1,100 known cases of Covid since school started, over 600 in January alone!! (Town = 16,000 citizens, about 4,000 students.) They do testing, isolation, mask wearing if close contact. But, because the governor hasn’t mandated masks, the superintendent won’t, despite a bunch of us going to meetings with medical documentation. However, you go into his offices and you are required to wear a mask! Hypocrites!!

I’m soooooooooo done with NH and its “Live Free...” attitude. No one wears masks in stores. I am fully vaccinated, but I wear a mask everywhere I go. Funny story: Hubby and I were in Costco in Nashua and everyone had masks on! I was amazed -- until we went out to the parking lot and realized that 2/3rds of the cars had Massachusetts plates!!

Gregory Czarnowski of Weston: I still wear a mask when I go food shopping or go out to church or anywhere else where there might be a crowd. It just seems to me that you should be conscious of the needs of others when it comes to wearing masks. While a bit uncomfortable and inconvenient, wearing masks are still what is best for the greater good of everyone.

Protesting mask mandates are the selfish acts of selfish people -- how about thinking about something besides your own personal comfort. The longer we wear masks, the wider the path to better health for everyone.

P.S.: If you are unvaccinated and show up at a hospital looking for a bed, you should have to wait until every vaccinated patient is taken care of, regardless of their reason for being there.

Thanks for reading. I wonder if by the time we get together again on Friday, Ukraine will be Russia West. What a tragedy. E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa. See you Friday.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @BostonTeresa.