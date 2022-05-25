Mask mandates are falling, long Covid risk factors, a potato shortage, and Oscar nominees

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says that a baby born in Denmark in 1970 six weeks prematurely was born with eight teeth, including four molars. Huh. I had no idea Miley Cyrus was born in Denmark.

Good day! It’s Tuesday, Feb. 8. Sunrise in Boston was at 6:49 a.m. and sunset will be at 5:07 p.m. for 10 hours and 18 minutes of sunlight. The waxing moon is 50 percent full.

What’s it like outside? Rain early, ending around noon, low 40s. Tomorrow will be sunny and warm for February: mid-40s. In fact, most of eastern Mass. will be in the 40s for the rest of the week.

Hey, sport: The Celtics are in New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets (7:30 p.m. on TNT). The Bruins host the Penguins at the Garden (7 p.m. on NESN).

The Olympics tonight: In alpine skiing, Mikaela Shiffrin of the US will make another try for a medal in the slalom competition, with the first run at 9:15 p.m. and the last at 12:45 a.m., both on NBC.

If Shiffrin earns a medal, she’ll tie Julia Mancuso (retired) for the most Olympic medals by a female American alpine skier. If she gets the gold, she’ll hold the record for most by any US alpine skier.

In snowboarding, qualifying runs for the halfpipe competition begin, featuring the USA’s Shaun White and Chloe Kim, both looking to add to their pile of Olympic medals. The women start at 8:30 p.m. (NBC and USA Network); the men start at 11:30 p.m. (NBC).

In freestyle skiing, men’s big air begins, and those who know about these things believe that Alex Hall, a 23-year-old from Alaska, can win a medal. The competition starts at 10 p.m. on NBC with each skier getting three runs.

Recent results: USA skater Nathan Chen set a world record in the men’s short program; the second half of his quest for a gold comes Thursday in the free skate.

The US women’s hockey team, defending Olympic champs, was beaten by archrival Canada, enabling our northern neighbors to grab the top seed in the playoffs. The teams will likely meet again in the gold medal final next week.

Here are more results and the daily schedule.

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 76,941,262

Confirmed US deaths: 906,727

From The New York Times COVID-19 map and case count:

VACCINATIONS

Fully vaccinated (two shots): 64 percent of all Americans

Boosted: 27 percent of all Americans

Partially vaccinated: 12 percent of all Americans

No shots: 24 percent of all Americans

Seven-day average of daily vaccinations: 611,742

A month ago: 1.3 million

INFECTIONS

New cases yesterday: 348,108

A month ago: 900,170

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Yesterday: 104,739 people infected with COVID-19 were in the hospital

A month ago: 140,171 people

DEATHS

Yesterday: 2,739 Americans died from COVID-19

A month ago: 2,684 Americans died in one day

I’m curious where you folks are on mask mandates, particularly in schools, now that new infections are close to a third fewer than they were a month ago, and hospitalizations also are on the decline. There still are far too many deaths -- more than 2,700 yesterday -- but since that’s a lagging indicator, we’ll see deaths drop as well.

Do you still wear masks when you go into stores or other places? Are you comfortable eating inside a restaurant, or are you waiting for nicer weather so that you can sit outside? If you have kids, do you want them to continue masks in schools, particularly if teachers and staff aren’t required to be vaccinated?

Your responses may depend on how prevalent the virus is where you live, so make sure you include your town/city and state when you write in. Send your thoughts to me at teresa.hanafin@globe.com.

There is another concern that’s not discussed much: the risk of long Covid, the condition marked by a range of symptoms, including fatigue, brain fog, and a racing heart rate -- symptoms that persist months after an initial Covid-19 infection.

According to The Wall Street Journal, researchers are homing in on the risk factors for developing long Covid, and have identified the top condition to be the presence of certain autoantibodies associated with autoimmune conditions.

Other risk factors are when the Epstein-Barr virus gets reactivated, Type 2 diabetes, a situation where the virus escapes the lungs and spreads elsewhere in the body, Addison’s Disease, asthma, and age (being older).

I don’t understand why Ottawa cops don’t pull those truckers who are blocking traffic out of their cabs and arrest them for disturbing the peace.

A court has prohibited the nonstop honking by the truckers that was disrupting businesses as well as the sleep of nearby residents. And abandoned trucks are being towed.

The blockade is a protest against the government’s requirement -- and that of the United States -- that all truckers crossing the border back and forth must be fully vaccinated.

I suppose law enforcement could just wait for the truckers to catch COVID and die, but that’s not very efficient. (Sorry, but I’ve lost all patience with anti-vaxxers.)

In case you missed it, one of President Biden’s Cabinet-level folks resigned last night because he was a nasty, disrespectful bully to his staff.

The behavior of Eric Lander, the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and a science adviser to Biden, had been investigated by the White House, which decided to keep him on provided he took “corrective action” -- even though Biden had vowed on his first full day in office that any appointees who disrespected their colleagues would be fired “On the spot. No ifs, ands, or buts.”

Guess not.

That is, until Politico wrote about Lander’s demeaning behavior yesterday, and the White House realized that now that it was public, they’d finally have to do the right thing.

More evidence of the value of independent media. Please support your local news organizations, including the Globe. Thanks.

Meanwhile in Florida, (no item that begins with those words is going to be good) GOP Governor Ron DeSantis continues his race with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, also a Republican, to the far right of the political spectrum.

He and GOP legislators’ latest whackadoodle proposals would let parents object to or sue over any classroom instruction that makes their kids uncomfortable. He means white parents and students, of course, but wouldn’t it be rich if Black parents sued over a school’s sanitizing of the history of say, slavery? You know, teachers who tell their students that Black Africans got free rides on big ships to America, where they got jobs on beautiful plantations with free housing and food.

It’s part of a really troubling and dangerous censoring of schools and libraries that’s taking hold in GOP states across the country, including the banning of books that Republicans have decided you shouldn’t read. It’s prioritizing the views and opinions of whites over those of people of color.

I love potatoes, so this news is pretty disturbing: Prince Edward Island in Canada ships 250 million to 300 million pounds of potatoes to the United States, with about a quarter of those coming to Massachusetts, known for being a spud-loving state.

Unfortunately, PEI has potato wart, which doesn’t harm humans but can destroy potato crops. So the country halted exports to the US.

That has potato suppliers in Massachusetts warning of higher prices (what else is new). But this might be an opportunity for potato farmers elsewhere in New England, particularly western Mass. and Maine.

Meanwhile, that moaning sound emanating from metro Boston is tater torment.

Finally, the Oscar nominations are out, and for the first time ever, I haven’t seen a single one of the Best Picture nominees:

“Belfast”

“CODA”

”Don’t Look Up”

”Drive My Car”

“Dune”

”King Richard”

”Licorice Pizza”

”Nightmare Alley”

”The Power of the Dog”

”West Side Story”

What the heck have I been doing? Oh right, the knee. Forgot about that.

Here’s the full list of nominees, and here’s what Globe critics think of the list.

Thanks for reading. Is there enough time between now and March 27 to watch all of the nominated films? We’ll see. E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa. See you Friday.

