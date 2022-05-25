More Russian skater intrigue, possible HIV cures, Djokovic clings to no-vaccine stance, and your thoughts on mandates

The Old Farmer’s Almanac lets you look up the weather conditions for any day going back to 1945. So I looked up the day I was born in Boston, and discovered that it was about 61 degrees, there was no rain or snow, visibility was a pretty typical 12.6 miles, and the wind at Logan Airport was about 10 mph. Perfectly ordinary in every way, which pretty much describes how my life has played out ever since.

Meanwhile, that 15-year-old Russian skater who tested positive for a banned substance, but was allowed to compete anyway by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, finished first in the short program this morning. The second part of the competition, the free skate, is Thursday night, and she is expected to win the gold.

The young skater has claimed that she must have accidentally ingested heart medication that her grandfather was taking.

But hold on: The New York Times is reporting today that her testing sample contained two other heart medications as well. Neither are banned, but the highly unusual combination of the three drugs would have increased her endurance, reduced fatigue, and promoted greater efficiency in using oxygen, according to the chief executive of the US Anti-Doping Agency. Cheat, cheat, never beat.

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 77,981,894

Confirmed US deaths: 923,977

From The New York Times COVID-19 map and case count:

VACCINATIONS

Fully vaccinated: 64 percent of all Americans

Boosted: 28 percent of all Americans

Partially vaccinated: 12 percent of all Americans

No shots: 24 percent of all Americans

INFECTIONS

New cases yesterday: 206,317

A month ago: 933,326

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Yesterday: 89,158 people infected with COVID-19 were in the hospital

A month ago: 152,444 people

DEATHS

Yesterday: 2,586 Americans died from COVID-19

A month ago: 2,991 Americans died in one day

Using a cutting-edge stem cell transplant method, a scientific committee funded by the National Institutes for Health has possibly cured HIV in a woman for the first time. She joins three men whom scientists have cured, or very likely cured, of the virus that causes AIDS. Here’s more.

Novak Djokovic told the BBC that he won’t enter any other Grand Slam tennis tournaments that require a vaccine against COVID-19 because he doesn’t have enough information about the vaccines.

Of course, millions of words have been printed about the vaccines, which have a remarkable safety profile and have saved millions of lives and prevented untold cases of serious illness. Maybe the poor guy can’t read and is too embarrassed to admit it.

Look, he was put through the wringer at the Australian Open, he claims, having to endure some absolutely horrid conditions. For example, he said, at one point at the airport, he was unable to use his cell phone for three or four hours. That must have seriously hampered his ability to play Wordle that day. What bravery.

He was tortured by helicopters flying overhead and cameras taking photos during his training sessions, and seriously hurt by “negative energy” and mean looks. I don’t know how he survived.

What does it mean for the Trump cartel family that the Mazars accounting firm is dumping the Trump Organization as a client because it got bum information from the company?

In a court filing, the firm told the NY attorney general, who’s trying to figure out if the Trumps committed fraud (anybody want to bet?), that the 10 years of financial documents it turned over to investigators aren’t reliable. Not a good look for an international accounting firm.

Mazars isn’t alone; other banks, law firms, and consulting firms have vowed to steer clear of the toxic Trumps.

If I were Big Don, Little Don, insensate Ivanka, and obtuse Eric, I’d start looking at property in countries with no extradition treaty with the US. They have their choice of China, Russia, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and North Korea (where Trump can be reunited with his love interest), among other countries.

Finally, even though Massachusetts has loosened its indoor mask requirements (read more about that here), most of you are having none of it. Here are some of your responses to my question about your practices vis a vis mask and vaccine mandates last week. I’ll print more in the coming days.

Katherine K. Merseth of Cambridge: Yes, I wear a mask when I go into stores. I occasionally go into a restaurant, but try not to stay long. I think it is probably time to let the kids drop the masks. Many don’t really wear them anyway. I am in my 70s.

Charley Bandes of Belmont, Mass.: Belmont has a pretty high vaccination rate and relatively low COVID case counts. I have two vaccinated kids in elementary school. Despite the falling numbers and the high vaccination rates, I am still dismayed by the push to remove the mask mandates.

Masking has been working in the schools, where the case numbers have been relatively low, and I worry that if the mandates are removed, we will start seeing higher numbers again. Masks are no fun, but I would rather accept the inconvenience of masking than accept a greater risk of infection.

Robin O’Herin, western Mass. in the Berkshire Hills: I am somewhat immune-compromised and there are some pretty hot spots in my area. I am only working (as a musician/teacher) remotely. I wear a mask anytime I go to a store, and I haven’t eaten in a restaurant since 2020. I wish everyone would stick with the mandates. It is the only way we will get through this; not by jumping the gun because some numbers are going down.

Angela Gibbs of Roseville, Illinois: My family & I are triple vaccinated, wear masks everywhere, except my son’s school that has gone maskless (😡) so has my teen son there. We won’t be changing our behavior because too many people are stupid & selfish.

Rick Lovett of Cambridge, Mass.: Wearing an N95 mask in stores. Not eating inside restaurants. No theaters. Driving to DC to see daughter for college parents’ weekend instead of:

UberTime at Logan

Time on plane

Dash out of Reagan National

Uber again

Then reverse the process coming back.

Elizabeth Slogar of Cleveland, Ohio: I’m absolutely still wearing a (N95 or KF94) mask everywhere and not eating out. Reducing the amount of virus in the air appears to be rather important, so I think everyone should be wearing masks. This being a novel virus, we still do not know the long-term effects of it. However, we do know that diabetes cases are up in children post-Covid, and we do know that cardiovascular issues can arise as long as a year after infection. Wearing a mask is a small action we can take to prevent some pretty serious outcomes, so I really don’t understand the fuss.

Janet of Raleigh, N.C.: I still wear masks in stores or most other places out of my house. I have limited my contacts a lot preparing for a trip to Switzerland to visit family and stay for the rest of the month. I have not eaten in a restaurant since this plague began, and I miss it. I did eat outdoors at lunch a couple of times last summer. Somehow it has become a way of life. Sad.

Mary Louise Essaian of Sunnyvale, Calif.: I will continue to wear masks indoors and out. I am an old lady with jowls, so I like the protection and the fact that masks hide my jowls!

William Furr of Cambridge, Mass.: My family (a 3-year-old, spouse, and I) were relatively conservative about masks and were vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible (except for the child). We did not eat in restaurants, consistently wore masks in public settings, and the child wears a mask at preschool.

We upgraded to KF94 masks in January, but it didn’t do us any good. We all came down with the coronavirus after the child was exposed at preschool. We got lucky; no serious illness or complication, but I would just as soon not have gambled on it.

Now that I’m recovered, I feel like I’m complying with masking rules purely out of solidarity and a desire to encourage others to follow the rules. We have since eaten inside restaurants and will be traveling soon, which we had previously decided not to do until things improved.

Tiffany Kieran of Dallas, Texas: I’m really curious for people’s thoughts on this. I wear a mask outside in crowds, but not if distanced, and I’m wearing my K494s indoors and only take it off for my boosted bubble or the rare boosted photo. I’ve worked out with it indoors a few times because of winter cabin fever and I’m one of a handful. I’ve worn a mask to a fully vaxxed conference pre-omicron. But I’ve noticed in my fully vaccinated classes that many others seem to think that’s enough. I did not get why in the surge, because we’ve heard of endless breakthroughs. I wish the CDC had never rolled back the mask ask for vaccinated. I think too many would not let it go.

My friend’s kids got sick when they took away mask mandates in Texas schools in omicron and the schools had a teacher crisis. Cases went up 2100% in one friend’s kid’s school. I can’t speak for parents, but I know many parents fighting for mask mandates in schools for this reason.

I was in LA some in the fall (after only road trips for almost two years) and I used to work all over. I’m wearing my KF94s because that’s what the science said to do to keep others safe. I have friends who lived in Taiwan and I’d watch how strict they were and how much it protected everyone. I used to volunteer for pandemic relief orgs and I have many medical friends, including friends who do tours with Doctors Without Borders. I always think of them and my immune compromised loved ones who are tired of people thinking of them as acceptable losses.

I’ve never gotten sick with Covid through all of this, but I’ve been way more careful than most. I assume I’ve had an asymptomatic case when tests were hard to get, but I also follow Dr. Ashish Jha, the Unbiased Science Podcast, Debunk the Funk, and other science and epidemiologist sources, and I feel that’s really protected me, while keeping me sane on what to do and when it’s ok to try things like travel.

More in later newsletters ... thanks!

