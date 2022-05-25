The Old Farmer’s Almanac says you can grow herbs pretty easily indoors during winter; just make sure to use clay pots, give the plants lots of sun, do regular watering and fertilizing, prune the fast growers, and watch out for aphids, mealybugs, spider mites and yeah, no, I won’t be growing anything inside my house; thanks anyway.

It’s Friday, Jan. 28. Sunrise in Boston was at 7:01 a.m. and sunset will be at 4:53 p.m. for 9 hours and 52 minutes of sunlight. The waning moon is 24 percent full.

NOTE: Because of my PT and exercise schedule, Fast Forward may not necessarily be sent on Tuesdays and Fridays; could be other days of the week. Just an FYI.

What’s it like outside? Who cares? Everybody’s freaking out about the blockbuster snowstorm -- possibly a blizzard -- that’s headed our way. Snow totals keep changing (here are some maps), but hey, once you get above a foot, does it really matter? I’m more concerned about the wind. I like trees, but really don’t want one poking through the skylight in my bathroom.

BTW, Doctor Doom, Jim Cantore of The Weather Channel, is in Boston to report on the storm. You may know that he generally goes to the areas that are expected to be hit the worst. But if that’s really the case, he should be in Plymouth, not Boston. He could use the Mayflower II as a backdrop (although it’s probably in drydock). I’d suggest Plymouth Rock, but it’s so small it will get covered by snow in about an hour.

Hey, sport: The Las Vegas Raiders have a head coaching vacancy, and they want to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is famous for leaving the Colts holding the bag four years ago. Will he go and stay away this time? The Globe’s Nicole Yang says he could be the leading candidate.

No. 1 seed Ash Barty will try to become the first Aussie woman to win the Australian Open Grand Slam title since 1978 when she faces American Danielle Collins in the final. If you’re sleepless in the snowstorm, it will be aired live at 3:30 a.m. ET Saturday on ESPN, with tape-delayed versions at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.

On the men’s side, Rafael Nadal of Spain will go for the men’s singles Grand Slam record with title No. 21 when he faces Russia’s Daniil Medvedev at 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 73,427,964

Confirmed US deaths: 878,467

From The New York Times COVID-19 map and case count:

VACCINATIONS

Fully vaccinated (two shots): 63 percent of all Americans

Partially vaccinated: 13 percent of all Americans

No shots: 24 percent of all Americans

Seven-day average of daily vaccinations: 962,958

A month ago: 731,485

INFECTIONS

New cases yesterday: 526,893

A month ago: 543,540

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Yesterday: 146,280 people infected with COVID-19 were in the hospital

A month ago: 81,768 people

DEATHS

Yesterday: 3,082 Americans died from COVID-19

A month ago: 1,743 Americans died in one day

Make sure you study the numbers above. Yes, infections are declining many places, but remember: more than 3,000 Americans died of COVID-19 yesterday. That’s a ridiculous number two years into this pandemic, and it’s so high because of those who refuse to get vaccinated.

In New York City, the unvaccinated who contract COVID-19 are 36 times more likely to end up in the hospital than those with a brain.(And will somebody please slap some handcuffs on Sarah Palin and ship her home to Wasilla?)

Deaths will eventually decline, since infections are dropping in many areas of the country. But what’s next?

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, writes in The Washington Post that the pandemic is far from over. Given its pattern so far, and given the enormous number of Americans who are openly inviting the virus to infect them and others, it’s likely that the virus will continue to be seasonal.

As Jha says, there probably will be surges in the South again this summer as people there spend more time indoors, and then in northern states next fall and winter when the weather turns cold again.

What’s scary is that Jha says the US could easily see the rise of a new variant that might be more contagious or deadly.

You have to laugh when the Orange Menace says that if he were still in charge, the current tension between Russia and Ukraine wouldn’t exist. No kidding! If you were still president, Putie would be sipping Stoli at a Kiev café right now and you’d be telling the world that it wasn’t Russia that invaded; it was China!

Remember when I told you that CNN discovered that Trump campaign workers, led by Rudy Giuliani, orchestrated the creation of fake slates of electors in seven states in an effort to illegally hand the 2020 presidential election to Trump?

Well now the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol has subpoenaed the two top Republicans on each of those fake slates. The Department of Justice is investigating as well.

If you’re looking for something to watch during Snowmaggedon, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert recommends “The Gilded Age” from Julian Fellowes (on HBO), but warns “Downton Abbey” fans not to expect it to live up to that phenomenon. He also likes " The Afterparty” which starts today on Apple TV+, which he calls “entertainingly playful.”

Finally, here’s the last batch of your jokes and riddles. We in the Northeast are going to need a laugh this weekend as the snow piles up.

Kelli Allen: From an old Readers Digest: Two guys were cleaning a big chimney and both finally emerged from its clean-out door. They stood silently looking at each other for a few seconds. One poor guy was covered head to toe with soot. His partner was remarkably clean. The “clean” guy went to the sink and began washing. The sooty guy did nothing. Why?

Answer: Both men looked at each other and assumed they looked like what they saw. So the clean one washed, figuring he was as dirty as the sooty one, while the sooty one didn’t, thinking he was as clean as his partner.

Vicki: Without looking at a map, name the 11 US states that do not contain an “e” or an “i”. (Answer below.)

Christine McDevitt: A kindergarten teacher gave out paper and crayons and told her students to draw whatever they wanted. She stopped at a girl’s desk and asked her what she was drawing. She said, “I’m drawing God.” The teacher said, “You know, no one really knows what God looks like.” The little girl looked up at her teacher and said, “They will in a minute.”

Susan Black of Worcester: For once, I was being cautious: I knew I had drunk too much and decided that, instead of driving my car, I’d take a taxi home. On the way, police had traffic slowed down in a couple of spots (glad I wasn’t in my car!). The next morning, I felt relieved but concerned, too, because I’d never stolen a taxi before.

Ellie Biagini: How much does it cost to pierce a pirate’s ear? A buccaneer 🤣

Melissa Mock of Seattle, Wash.: This is my favorite joke. It’s best said aloud.

Why do all the boats in the Norwegian armed forces have bar codes on the side?

So that when the ships come in to port they can “Scan da navy in.”

Gillian Zacharias: Joke from my ribald Scottish friend:

Two older Scottish ladies are walking home together from the corner store. One says, “Mary, d’ya know I saw yer Joss walkin’ tward yer hoose aboot an hour ago with a bunch o’ floowers?”

”Ach, noo, ya know wha’ tha’ means,” says Mary. “I’ll be on my back with m’legs in th’ air all night.”

”Ach, Mary, d’ya no got any vases in th’ hoose?”(Sorry!)

Marianne Tortola: This came from my 10-year-old grandson Henry.

If two vegans have an argument, can you still call it a beef?

E.M. Loney of Canada: Q: What did Adam say when Eve asked if he loved her?

A: Who else?

Sharon Solomon: What has four wheels and flies? A garbage truck.

How do you make an artichoke? You strangle it.

Joan Eitzel: A duck, a skunk, and a deer went out to dinner at a restaurant one night. When it came time to pay, the skunk didn’t have a scent, the deer didn’t have a buck, so they put the meal on the duck’s bill.

Bill VanKeuren, snowbird, Ontario and Florida: I asked a supermarket worker where they keep the tinned peaches. He said, “I’ll see,” and walked away.

I asked another, and he also said, “I’ll see,” and walked away.

In the end I gave up and found them myself in Aisle C.

David Camposano: Did you hear about the gang that are stealing wheels and tires off Boston Police cars?

The cops are working tirelessly to catch them.

Thom O’Grady of Old Saybrook, Conn.: Did you hear about that new restaurant in Cambridge called Karma?

There’s no menu -- you get what you deserve.

Portia Little of Jamestown, R.I.: Boy to teacher: “Can I go to the bathroom?”

Teacher: “Only if you can say the alphabet.”

Boy: “OK -- abcdefghijklmnoqrstuvwxyz.”

Teacher: “Where’s the p?”

Boy: “Halfway down my leg.”

Ginger Kuenzel: When Benedict was pope, he visited the U.S. and was picked up at the airport by a limo driver. The driver, trying to make polite conversation, asked, “How do you like being Pope?”

”It’s okay,” the Pope answered. “But you know, we love our cars in Germany, and nobody will ever let me drive now.”

”I can fix that,” the driver said. “Let’s switch places.”

The driver pulled the car over, climbed in the back seat, and the Pope took the wheel. Driving like he was on the autobahn, the Pope was soon pulled over by a cop, who walked to the front window and looked inside.

”Wait here,” he said. He walked back to his police car and radioed his chief.

”Chief, I pulled someone over, but I don’t think you’re going to want me to give him a ticket.“

”You have to,” the chief said. “We are not letting VIPs off easy any more.”

”But I think you might want to make an exception in this case,” the cop said.

The chief asked if he’d stopped the mayor or the governor. The answer in each case was “No.”

”Oh my God, do you have the president?“

”No, higher up than that,” the cop replied.

”Higher up than that? Who is it?“

”I’m not sure,” said the cop. “But he has the Pope as his driver.”

11 US states answer: Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Alabama, Arkansas, Utah, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Maryland.

I received many more jokes and riddles, but just couldn’t use them all. Thanks for the laughs, and stay safe this weekend.

