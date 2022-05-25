Those elitist Ottawa truckers, US says Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is imminent, and what to watch this weekend

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says a nimbostratus cloud is a dark, shapeless cloud layer containing rain, snow, and ice pellets. I thought that was an x-ray of Trump’s belly, but I’m no doctor.

Good day! It’s Friday, Feb. 11, the 42nd day of the year. The Super Bowl is Sunday night, but I just can’t get excited about watching the Rams and the Bengals. Sunrise in Boston was at 6:45 a.m. and sunset will be at 5:11 p.m. for 10 hours and 26 minutes of sunlight. The waxing moon is 77 percent full.

What’s it like outside? Really mild today and tomorrow, hitting the 50s. But cold returns Sunday, and the Cape could see a bit of snow into Monday.

Hey, sport: The Celtics’ next couple of games are at home: Tonight against the Nuggets (7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Boston and 98.5 FM) and Sunday against the Hawks (2 p.m., ABC, ESPN radio, and 98.5 FM).

The Bruins are in Ottawa Saturday to play the Senators (12:30 p.m., NESN and 98.5 FM).For the first time in 11 days, MLB team owners and players’ union reps will meet in New York Saturday to continue negotiations on a new contract. It appears that the start of spring training next Wednesday will be delayed.

Here are some Olympics events you can watch tonight, overnight, and early tomorrow morning:

Men’s hockey: US vs. Canada, 11:10 p.m., USA Network

Curling: US men in round-robin play vs. Norway at 1:05 a.m. The women will play Great Britain at 7:05 a.m. Both are live on Peacock Premium.

Snowboarding: The mixed team snowboardcross quarterfinals begin at 9 p.m., with the finals starting around 10 p.m. (NBC)

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 77,508,087

Confirmed US deaths: 916,903

From The New York Times COVID-19 map and case count:

VACCINATIONS

Fully vaccinated: 64 percent of all Americans

Boosted: 27 percent of all Americans

Partially vaccinated: 12 percent of all Americans

No shots: 24 percent of all Americans

INFECTIONS

New cases yesterday: 169,502

A month ago: 1.4 million

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Yesterday: 103,455 people infected with COVID-19 were in the hospital

A month ago: 137,810 people

DEATHS

Yesterday: 3,261 Americans died from COVID-19

A month ago: 2,680 Americans died in one day

It’s so disturbing that those truckers in Ontario, a small minority of Canadians, are such elitists. They have such a superiority complex that they believe they know what’s best for the entire country and that everyone should do what they tell them to -- or else they’ll pout, stamp their feet, and line up their trucks to block roads, highways, and bridges, harming businesses and the economy in Canada and the US.

Already, carmakers like GM, Ford, Honda, Toyota, and Chrysler have had to cut production because they can’t get all the parts they need. That means that a lot of autoworkers aren’t getting paid.

And there’s talk of US truckers joining the do-as-I-say-or-else movement and disrupting the Super Bowl Sunday and President Biden’s State of the Union speech March 1. Word is that air-horn Donnie could lead the convoy.

US intelligence officials think Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is imminent, and could happen before the Olympics end on Feb. 20.

The Congressional Black Caucus, alarmed that the GOP’s assault on voting rights across the country hasn’t given rise to outrage and protests, is demanding that the Justice Department take far more aggressive action in countering these moves.

Republicans who are enacting these repressive laws are lying about their motives, claiming with their best “Who, me?” theatrics that they simply want to keep elections safe and secure.

They already are extremely safe and secure.

What’s really happening is an effort by Republicans to stave off the changing demographics of the country that is eroding their influence and power -- specifically, the growth of populations of people of color.

Finally, it’s Friday, so here are some things to watch this weekend:

The Globe’s Mark Feeney gave “The Worst Person in the World” (at Coolidge Corner and Kendall Square) 2 1/2 stars, calling its star, Renate Reinsve - and the movie itself -- both appealing and frustrating.

Kenneth Branagh and “Death on the Nile” don’t fare much better, garnering just 2 stars from Feeney, who says that the movie is so overblown visually that it calls attention to how underdone the movie is dramatically.

Don’t forget about the Globe’s Black History Month Film Festival, designed to honor and celebrate the lives, culture, and creativity of Black Americans through classic and new films that are available for virtual viewing throughout the month.

And I told you last week about TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s list of 10 miniseries developed specifically for streaming channels. But he heard from a lot of readers who objected to the Debbie Downer theme of many of the series he chose.

So he came up with a second, cheerier list to help get readers through “this winter of disease and political distemper.” It includes the upbeat spoof “Schmigadoon!”, the rom-com “Little Voice,” and the mesmerizing “Wolf Hall.” Here’s the full list.

PS I’ll start running your notes on what you are doing about mask and vaccine mandates next week.

