Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A cerulean warbler and a Kentucky warbler were in a private yard in Woods Hole.

Recent sightings (through May 17) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Mass Audubon’s annual Bird-a-thon brought many birders to the area, resulting in a lot of rare bird discoveries despite no influx of new migrants. Among the highlights were a cerulean warbler in Mashpee, and Mississippi kites in Chatham and Provincetown.

A trip to Monomoy NWR produced 6 blue-winged teal, 8 Northern shovelers, 26 gadwall, 8 Northern pintail, 2 ring-necked ducks, 10 lesser scaup, 10 ruddy ducks, a common gallinule, an American coot, 9 American oystercatchers, 33 semipalmated sandpipers, 2 lesser black-backed gulls, and 18 Wilson’s storm-petrels.

Other sightings around the Cape included 3 chuck-will’s-widows and 25 Eastern whip-poor-wills at Camp Edwards, a blue grosbeak and 3 worm-eating warblers in Falmouth, 3 little blue Herons in West Harwich, a yellow-bellied sapsucker elsewhere in Harwich, a yellow-crowned night-heron in Eastham, a lingering snowy owl and a horned grebe in Wellfleet, and a ring-necked duck at Beech Forest in Provincetown.