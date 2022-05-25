Harvey Leonard, longtime WCVB chief meteorologist, to present his final forecast Wednesday

Leonard joined WCVB as StormTeam 5′s co-chief meteorologist in 2002. Before that, he served as chief meteorologist at WHDH in Boston and WPRI in Providence.

Leonard announced his retirement earlier this month , adding that he will continue as the station’s chief meteorologist emeritus beginning in the fall and will contribute to “severe weather and climate coverage important to our community,” according to a statement.

Longtime WCVB chief meteorologist Harvey Leonard will give his final daily forecast on Wednesday, capping a full-time career that spanned five decades , including more than 45 years forecasting New England’s fickle weather.

“I’ve loved weather since I was a little kid, and to get a chance to be forecasting and become a meteorologist in a market that, to me, is the No.1 weather market in the country … it was a dream all along,” Leonard told the Globe when he first announced his retirement. “I feel very appreciative of everything and everyone — the viewers, my family — they combined to make this happen for me.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

On Tuesday, sports icons from around Boston who’ve relied on Leonard’s reporting voiced their appreciation for his time on the air.

Advertisement

“I’m a big fan of knowing what is going on with the weather, so I’ve watched you for a long time man. Congratulations on your retirement. Enjoy life,” former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz told WCVB on Tuesday during a “Thanks Harvey” segment.

Dennis Eckersley, a former standout Red Sox pitcher and a current commentator for the team, also offered a congratulatory message.

“I’ve been watching [Leonard] since I first arrived in Boston in 1975. Harvey, you’re in a class by yourself,” Eckersley tweeted. “You are a Hall of Fame meteorologist, the best of the best. I appreciate your excellence. You’ll truly be missed. Wishing you a great retirement.”

Advertisement

A four-time New England Emmy winner for outstanding achievement in weather forecasting, Leonard was named Broadcaster of the Year in 2019 by the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association and was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018, according to a statement from WCVB.

Leonard told the Globe earlier this month that he will miss the trust and camaraderie he shares with the channel’s various anchors, particularly Ed Harding and Maria Stephanos on the nightside broadcasts.

“We can say anything to each other on the air because we know each other and legitimately enjoy each other,” he said.

Leonard grew up in the Bronx and attended City College of New York before earning a master’s degree in meteorology from New York University.

Leonard’s career in Boston included many highlights, starting with the infamous Blizzard of ‘78, when he made his name by delivering an accurate and detailed forecast of the storm’s intensity and impact a few days before it hit. Decades and many snowstorms later, Leonard and his team of meteorologists guided viewers through the relentless snow of 2015, when four storms each dropped more than a foot of snow on Boston in short succession.

Leonard, 73, said he’s looking forward to spending more time with his family — he and his wife, Lorraine, have two daughters and five grandchildren.

“I have such a loving and supportive family, and you have to have that to have a chance to do what I did for as long as I did,” he said.

Advertisement

In his emeritus role at Channel 5, Leonard said he will be ready to lend his expertise whenever it’s needed.

“I’m still going to kick into gear like I always did,” he said. “It might be chatting on the air with the weather team ... almost like a weather expert, but I won’t be making specific forecasts and all that stuff.

“I might be able to enjoy those storms again like I did as a kid,” he added. “I liked the challenge, but it won’t have that pressure.”





Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.