Things to do on Memorial Day weekend in Boston

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, Boston, bringing the unofficial start of summer in the city. A host of events keep us connected to the meaning of the holiday — community parades, tributes, and a sea of stars and stripes at the annual Boston Common Memorial Day Flag Garden (through Monday at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument), commemorating the Massachusetts service members who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty. Here are more ways — from rooftop swimming to Mimosa cruises — to enjoy time with friends and family, or take yourself on an outing, this long weekend.

A salon-style wall of works by J.M.W. Turner at “Turner’s Modern World,” at the Museum of Fine Arts. MATT COSBY/NYT

The ICA is free on May 26 from 5 to 9 p.m. And while usually closed on Mondays, the waterfront museum will open with free admission May 30. Current exhibitions include Roxbury artist Napoleon Jones-Henderson: I Am As I Am — A Man, Bárbara Wagner & Benjamin de Burca: Swinguerra, and A Place for Me: Figurative Painting Now. 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org

Meanwhile, the MFA offers a “Memorial Day Open House” — free admission on Monday for Massachusetts residents from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available in person on a first-come, first-serve basis. Current exhibitions include Turner’s Modern World, Philip Guston Now, and Real Photo Postcards Pictures from a Changing Nation.

You might also try your hand at making paper on the lawn (10 a.m-3 p.m.). Take paper recycled from the MFA to make “handmade sheets embedded with native, pollinator-friendly, and pesticide-free wildflower and meadow seeds,” according to the museum’s website. 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

RED SOX AFTER-PARTY

After Saturday’s Sox game, keep the Fenway party going. Game On! hosts a Memorial Day party with drinks, wings, and a live DJ, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Who’s going to be the one to request “Sweet Caroline”?) Details here. $10. 82 Lansdowne St. 617-351-7001, www.gameonboston.com

PEDAL POWER

Grab your crew. It’s go time. Cycleboat Boston — a pedal-boat cruise around Boston Harbor — offers cruises all weekend long, from “Morning Mimosa” options to evening sunset rides. Feel free to BYOB and snacks. You’ll have the option to add to the pedal-power— or just sit back, clink glasses and let that motor do its thing. Book a private charter or public cruise. Details at cycleboatboston.com. 617-910-2616.





KAYAK, CANOE, OR SUP THROUGH BOSTON

Paddle Boston's seven locations offer private rentals and group outings. handout

Not willing to battle Memorial Day Cape Cod traffic? We hear ya. But you don’t have to leave Boston to slice your paddle through water. Paddle Boston offers private rentals and group outings from seven locations —including Allston/Brighton, Medford, Newton, and Waltham. Pick your paddle — stand-up paddle board, kayak, or canoe — and bring the kiddos and Fido along. They also offer group guided tours — there are still spots for Sunday’s Skyline Tour as of this writing. Take note for future summer fun: other offerings include a public moonlight canoe tour, and a private barbecue kayak tour. (Um, yes, please.) Learn more at paddleboston.com.

LAWN FUN

The Lawn on D is bringing it. The days-long celebration kicks off Thursday with bar and concessions open at 3 p.m. and live music starting at 5 p.m., according to their website. Ditto on Friday with the addition of a cornhole tournament. The first eight teams-of-two to sign up will compete at 6:45 p.m for “lawn bucks” (to spend on brews and snacks) and, by golly, for glory. Saturday and Sunday, the drinks start at noon and the live music goes eight hours, starting at 1 p.m. 420 D St. www.signatureboston.com/lawn-on-d

BEER GARDEN PARTY

It’s time for a Whale’s Tail on a May day. Cisco Brewers Seaport is throwing down its beer garden vibes all weekend — including Monday — with live music, surf & turf via Rexicana Surf Cantina (tacos, tots, rolls and bowls), craft cocktails and spirits via Triple Eight Distillery, Nantucket Vineyards wine and Cisco brews. 85 Northern Ave. 617-356-7231, www.ciscobrewers.com, www.bostonseaport.xyz

ROOFTOP POOL

The Colonnade Hotel's rooftop pool Handout

Perhaps no two words can evoke “stylish summer-in-the-city” better. The Colonnade Hotel’s rooftop pool opens to the public May 30. Locals can access the pool Monday through Wednesday all summer with a day pass ($60/person) or splurge and rent a cabana (from $650) any day or the week. 120 Huntington Ave. 617-424-7000, www.colonnadehotel.com/roof-top-pool

YOGA & BEER

Yoga and beer is apparently the collab we didn’t know we needed. You can find a few in the Boston area Memorial Day Weekend. #BeerPose

Try yoga in a beer garden. Somerville’s Remnant Brewing Company hosts yoga May 28 at 9:30 a.m. BYO mat — pups are allowed if well-behaved. $10 advance, $15 day of. 2 Bow Market Way, Somerville. Details here, or 617-764-0641, www.remnantsomerville.com

Downward dog in a brewery. Quincy’s Break Rock Brewing Co. hosts a 45-minute vinyasa yoga Saturday at 11 a.m. Your $25 admission includes a post-class drink. Details here. 540 Victory Road. 617-481-0019, www.breakrockbrewing.com

Cat pose in a tap room. Night Shift Brewing in Everett hosts yoga May 29 at 11 a.m. The $15 admission covers your yoga class and first beer. BYO mat. (Details here.) Note that Night Shift hosts a few events this weekend, including food vendors and live music both Saturday and Sunday, and trivia night Monday. 87 Santilli Highway. 617-294-4233, nightshiftbrewing.com

COLD COMFORT

Nothing says summer like ice cream from a real ice cream shop (not the grocery store, Mom). Last summer Food & Wine named two Cambridge ice cream shops — Toscanini’s and Christina’s Homemade Ice Cream — the best in Massachusetts.

Creative flavors are updated daily at both Toscanini locations — 899 Main St. and 159 First St. Par for the course: goat cheese honey, banana peanut butter cup, burnt caramel, green tea. www.tosci.com

Christina’s flavors include Bailey’s Irish cream, adzuki bean, burnt sugar, butter almond, malted vanilla and ginger molasses, according to their Facebook page. 1255 Cambridge St.

While some Globe readers agreed, others had their own favorites last summer. Hit the (rocky) road to try these for yourself. Readers’ suggestions included:

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.