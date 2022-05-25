After mass shooting at Tex. elementary school, a look at the state of the gun lobby

“Congress’s unconscionable priority of guns over lives has resulted in 45,000 killed last year, 212 mass shootings in 2022 so far this year, and [19] more elementary school children and two adults today,” said John Rosenthal of Stop Handgun Violence, a Massachusetts nonprofit that backs stricter gun laws, in a statement following the killings.

Tuesday’s attack at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers prompted impassioned calls for tougher gun laws while also shifting the focus on the gun lobby, with reform advocates viewing the influence of groups like the NRA on lawmakers as an obstacle to change.

Despite polls showing broad support for gun reform and frequent calls for change after each mass shooting the country endures, groups like the NRA, which still plans to hold its annual convention in Houston this weekend, remain significant players on the political scene.

Scheduled attendees and speakers at the upcoming NRA convention in Houston, some 277 miles from the site of Tuesday’s horrific mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, include Republican luminaries such as former President Donald Trump and Texas lawmakers Governor Greg Abbott and Senator Ted Cruz.

Gun rights groups, meanwhile, set a new lobbying spending record in 2021, according to the Open Secrets project at the Center for Responsive Politics, a leading campaign finance watchdog.

“Gun rights groups spent a record $15.8 million on lobbying in 2021 and $2 million in the first quarter of 2022,” the center said in a recent statement. “These organizations have invested $190 million in lobbying efforts since 1998. Gun rights advocates spent more than $114 million of that total since 2013.”

The statement said the campaign cash has primarily benefited the GOP.

“From 1989 to 2022, gun rights groups contributed $50.5 million to federal candidates and party committees,” the statement said. “Of that, 99% of direct contributions went to Republicans.”

But recent developments at the NRA, long known for its fundraising clout and ability to tilt elections with ad blitzes and campaign contributions, suggest the gun lobby’s standard bearer may be in a somewhat weakened state, even as it and allied groups continue pumping cash into races.

The NRA in 2020 laid off dozens of employees, canceled its national convention and scuttled fundraising due to the pandemic.

Then in January 2021, the NRA announced it had filed for bankruptcy protection, months after New York’s attorney general sued to dissolve the group over allegations that top executives illegally diverted funds for lavish trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable spending items.

The NRA’s bankruptcy filing listed between $100 million and $500 million in assets and between $100 million and $500 million in liabilities, yet the group asserted at the time that it was “in its strongest financial condition in years.”

Four months later, a federal judge dismissed the NRA’s bankruptcy case, barring the organization from incorporating in Texas instead of New York, where state prosecutors had filed suit. Judge Harlin Hale dismissed the case on the grounds that the bankruptcy wasn’t sought in good faith.

That ruling prompted calls in July 2021 from US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to investigate the NRA for bankruptcy fraud, accusing it of abusing the system to seek protection amid the New York lawsuit aimed at driving it out of business. An NRA lawyer said Schumer was pushing “a false narrative.”

In March of 2022, a New York judge delivered a partial victory to the NRA in the state lawsuit, blocking state Attorney General Letitia James from disbanding the group, which is incorporated in her state and was chartered as a nonprofit there in 1871.

However, the state judge also ruled in March that James could still seek seek the removal of the NRA’s longtime head, Wayne LaPierre, who remains in his leadership position.

The New York state probe of the NRA began in 2019 as internal conflicts about its spending burst into public view. The group’s president, Oliver North, was pushed out after he said he tried to raise alarms about the organization’s spending. His exit was followed by the NRA’s top lobbyist, Christopher W. Cox, among other officials.

And as early as 2018, gun lobby analysts were noting that the group’s power was possibly “waning,” according to one study that year posted to the National Institutes of Health website.

“The NRA’s dominance may be waning, at least among some segments of the public,” the study found. “Quinnipiac’s poll of American voters fielded [in 2018] ... after the Parkland [Florida] massacre found that only 38% of voters had a favorable view of the NRA.”

The study also noted, however, that majorities of some groups within the country viewed the NRA favorably, including Republicans, people in rural areas, gun-owning households, adults with no college degree, and white males.

At the same time, though, 60 percent of voters in 2018 said they believed the NRA has too much political influence, according to the study.

Material from the Associated Press, Reuters, and the Washington Post was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.