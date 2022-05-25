After Texas shooting, Mass. schools and police departments vow support for students and teachers

“In light of The tragedy in Texas, we will have increased police presence at all of our local schools,” Medfield police tweeted Wednesday. “There is no current threat to our community. It is our hope to help staff and families feel more comfortable and protected.”

In social media postings and in e-mails to parents, police chiefs said they had dispatched officers to some schools in hopes of making their communities feel safer as the nation reels from the murder of at least 19 elementary students and two teachers in the Robb Elementary School Tuesday.

Leaders of public schools and police departments across Massachusetts vowed to support students and teachers in the aftermath of the Uvalde elementary school mass shooting.

Advertisement

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius wrote parents on Tuesday that the state’s largest public school system “will do everything within their power to answer their questions, console their fears, and allow space for any feelings your children may have.”

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

Grief counselors and social workers will be assigned to the Boston schools to help children and staff deal with a “sense of unease and feeling unsafe” after the worst mass murder in a school since the Newtown, Conn., shootings a decade ago.

Wellesley, Brookline, Milton and Quincy school officials were among the school leaders echoing Cassellius and the concern that students and teachers will be struggling to comprehend the Texas tragedy in schools Wednesday.

“A senseless tragedy such as this can cause feelings of frustration, anger, and fear, especially for the safety of our own children and staff members,” Quincy Schools Superintendent Kevin Mulvey wrote. “There will be a regular police presence in and around our schools during the final weeks of school, including at upcoming scheduled school events.”

Wellesley School Superintendent David Lussier added his voice to those around the nation calling for changes to bring an end to mass shootings in the US, especially those taking place in schools.

Advertisement

Karen McDavitt, principal of Glover Elementary School in Milton, reassured parents in a letter sent to the community on Wednesday that teachers, adjustment counselors, and administrators will be available to respond to students who need support or want to talk to someone.

“Our staff are skilled at supporting students in developmentally appropriate ways and we also recognize that families come with differing perspectives and comfort levels in terms of addressing situations like this,” McDavitt wrote. “Some may talk directly with their children and some may choose not to address it at all. We respect the wishes of each family and defer to you in terms of how you want to share and discuss yesterday’s tragedy with your children.”

In their communications, school officials summarized their current security measures, which include locked doors once classes start and identification badges required to be worn by visitors. Some communities have resource officers walking school hallways and also routinely conduct lockdown drills.

Schools were also offering parents a variety of suggestions on how to discuss the tragedy with their children when at home. They include:

American Psychological Association: Helping your children manage distress in the aftermath of a shooting

Child Mind Institute: Helping Children Cope After a Traumatic Event

Circle Forward: Responding to Community Trauma Circle

National Association of School Psychologists: Talking to Children About Violence: Tips for Parents and Teachers

Advertisement

Boston police have lowered flags to half staff through Saturday to recognize the lives lost in Texas Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.