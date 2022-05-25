An orphaned gosling is adopted by a Canada goose

Billerica and Tewksbury animal control recently found a new family for an orphaned gosling. On May 7, they placed the baby with a foster family of wild geese, and they took a video that showed how the baby bird joined the group and quickly blended in. They later shared the video on Facebook and Twitter. “Geese will act as surrogates for other geese if they have babies of similar age,” the Facebook post said. “Happy Mother’s Day to all amazing mothers, foster mothers, fur-mothers, and feather-mothers, like this Canadian Goose who took on this baby as her own!”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

CAT CALLS

At 12:18 p.m. March 27, Bedford police received a wireless 911 call from a resident reporting that her cat was stuck up in tree. According to the log entry, the cat was successfully reunited with its owner.

At 8:21 p.m. May 1, a woman walked into the Bridgewater police station and said that her roommates took her cat and introduced it to a dog. Apparently, the encounter between canine and feline did not go well. Police advised the woman of her options.

At 9:47 a.m. May 22, Bridgewater police received a call from a woman on Lady Slipper Road who reported that when her cat came downstairs, she discovered it had “half-eaten a bat.” The caller told police she placed the half-eaten bat into her refrigerator and was awaiting guidance from animal control.

SPECIAL HOME DELIVERY

Three Wayland firefighters helped a resident deliver her baby at home on the night of May 14, according to Fire Chief Neil McPherson. The call came in at 9:33 p.m. and Engine 2 was dispatched to a residence on Edgewood Road where the expectant mother, Safa Kidwai, was in labor with her second child. When Firefighter Todd Winner, Lieutenant Dean Casali, and Captain Daniel Buentello arrived at the scene, they realized the baby was ready to arrive and there was no time to get to the hospital. With the help of Brewster Ambulance paramedics, they helped deliver a healthy baby girl, named Nuha, at the home. “The professionalism and training of our Wayland firefighters was on full display, and we are very pleased with the outcome,” McPherson said. “All too often, those in the fire service are running toward the worst possible situations. In this case, while the home birth setting may not have been planned, our firefighters helped play a role in one of the best possible moments for a Wayland family.” On May 19, Kidwai and her family reunited with the firefighters at Wayland Fire Headquarters and thanked them with a cake. “We are just very thankful,” Kidwai said. “I don’t know how we would have managed had we got in the car ourselves. That situation could have been a lot worse.” McPherson also presented the firefighters with a special pink stork pin to commemorate what they did that night. “We trained for this, but it is different when you actually experience it in real life,” Winner said. “We are very glad we were there.”

SKATE PARK MYSTERY

At 3:53 p.m. April 13, some kids in Peabody told police that the local skate park may have been vandalized. According to the log entry, they said a concrete-like substance appeared to have been poured in various spots at the skate park. The log entry stated that an officer checked the park on his way home and he apparently figured out what it was. “He discovered that there was a company there earlier today cleaning graffiti,” the log entry said. “He stated that it appears that a build-up of baking soda is left in a few spots.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.