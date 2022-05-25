Boston police honor officer who was killed by burglar in Kenmore Square 60 years ago

The End of Watch ceremony was attended by members of the Boston Police Department, the Brotherhood of the Fallen, the Boston Police Emerald Society, the Boston Gaelic Column of Pipes and Drums, and Gallagher’s family, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department.

A ceremony was held Wednesday in honor of Boston police Officer John J. Gallagher, who was killed in the line of duty 60 years ago.

Boston police Officer John J. Gallagher was killed in the line of duty on May 25, 1962.

Gallagher, 33, was fatally shot by a burglar on May 25, 1962, in the basement of a bank in Kenmore Square, according to a posting on bpdnews.com.

“Officer Gallagher had served the department for 7 years at the time of his death,” the posting said. “Making his passing ever more tragic is the fact that he was survived by and left behind his wife and three children.”

Shortly after his death, Gallagher’s wife, Rita, told the Globe that her husband wasn’t supposed to be on duty but had asked to change his night off and work that shift.

“If only he hadn’t switched his nights off,” Mrs. Gallagher said as she sobbed, the Globe reported.

Police said Gallagher was buried at the New Calvary Cemetery in Mattapan, and his name is listed on the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C., the Hero Wall at Boston Police Headquarters, and the Police Memorial at the State House in downtown Boston.

A hero sign stands in his honor near 540 Commonwealth Ave. in Kenmore Square.

Officer John J. Gallagher was killed in the line of duty on May 25, 1962. Globe Archives

