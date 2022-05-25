Boston School Committee to talk state review, superintendent search

The review described “entrenched dysfunction” including chronically late buses, aging facilities, the segregation of students of color with disabilities from their peers, and English learner programs that don’t comply with federal law.

Superintendent Brenda Cassellius will report to the committee on the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s review , which was released Monday ahead of a marathon education board meeting Tuesday . The committee will also hear an update on the superintendent search at the 5 p.m. virtual meeting.

The state’s scathing analysis of Boston Public Schools’ problems is on the School Committee’s agenda Wednesday night , the first chance the board will have to publicly discuss the issue since the state released its review Monday.

“The problems facing BPS are abundantly clear,” the review said. “This moment requires bold, student-centered decision-making and strong execution to ensure the district delivers the quality education its students deserve. BPS needs immediate improvement.”

But at Tuesday’s state board meeting, Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley did not make any formal recommendations, including a takeover of city schools, instead saying he remains “hopeful and optimistic” that the state and city can reach an agreement on a plan for urgent improvement.

The School Committee has not spoken out publicly on the prospect of a takeover, but other local leaders have advocated against it. Boston City Council voted last week to pass a resolution opposing a takeover and Mayor Michelle Wu testified at the board meeting Tuesday.

BPS and its 49,000 students would be at a critical juncture even absent the possibility of state intervention, as an impending timeline approaches to put in a new district leader. The School Committee on Wednesday will hear an update on the search for a new superintendent, which is reaching its final phase. Candidate interviews are set to begin next week.

Officials are aiming to hire a new superintendent in June. The process has been unusually fast, with limited time available after Cassellius’ departure was announced in February.

Wu has called the prospect of a takeover a distraction, with the new superintendent search coinciding with the rollout of a $2 billion building plan and an expanded early college program.

Meanwhile, another quest is underway to restore an elected School Committee, instead of one appointed by the mayor, a switch overwhelmingly approved by voters last fall.

