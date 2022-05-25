Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes nominated to be US Marshal

President Joe Biden late Wednesday announced his nomination of Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes to serve as U.S. marshal for Massachusetts.
Kyes made the president’s third batch of marshal picks, with the White House saying the group of four nominees will “be indispensable to upholding the rule of law” and were “chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in their fields, and their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all.”
According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the agency’s duties include protecting the federal judiciary, apprehending federal fugitives, managing and selling seized assets acquired by criminals through illegal activities, housing and transporting federal prisoners and operating the Witness Security Program.
Kyes joined the Chelsea Police in 1987 and worked as sergeant, lieutenant and captain before becoming chief in 2007.
He is also the president of the Massachusetts Major City Police Chiefs Association. Kyes received his J.D. from Suffolk University Law School in 2002, his M.A. from Anna Maria College in 1990, and his B.A. from Framingham State College in 1987.