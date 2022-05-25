Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes nominated to be US Marshal

President Joe Biden late Wednesday announced his nomination of Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes to serve as U.S. marshal for Massachusetts.

Kyes made the president’s third batch of marshal picks, with the White House saying the group of four nominees will “be indispensable to upholding the rule of law” and were “chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in their fields, and their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all.”

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the agency’s duties include protecting the federal judiciary, apprehending federal fugitives, managing and selling seized assets acquired by criminals through illegal activities, housing and transporting federal prisoners and operating the Witness Security Program.