Child among those injured in Roxbury crash

By Maysoon Khan Globe Correspondent,Updated May 25, 2022, 7 minutes ago

A child was among the multiple people injured in a two-car crash near the Boston Police headquarters in Roxbury late Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The crash happened on Tremont Street and Ruggles Street at 3:37 p.m., Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a police spokesman, said.

There were multiple victims as a result of the crash, and they had non-life threatening injuries, said Boyle. They were all transported to a local hospital.

No further information was provided, including the number of victims, or their age and gender.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.


Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com.

