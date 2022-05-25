Child among those injured in Roxbury crash

A child was among the multiple people injured in a two-car crash near the Boston Police headquarters in Roxbury late Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.
The crash happened on Tremont Street and Ruggles Street at 3:37 p.m., Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a police spokesman, said.
There were multiple victims as a result of the crash, and they had non-life threatening injuries, said Boyle. They were all transported to a local hospital.
No further information was provided, including the number of victims, or their age and gender.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
