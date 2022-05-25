Fugitive in slaying of Vermont native traveled to New York City, authorities say

The marshals said in a statement that investigators believe Armstrong, 34, was at Austin International Bergstrom Airport on May 14 around 12:30 p.m. and boarded a flight to Houston, where she caught a connecting flight to New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

Kaitlin Armstrong, an Austin, Tex., woman and fugitive accused of killing Vermont cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson , may have fled to New York in the days following the May 11 fatal shooting, according to the US Marshals Service.

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Kaitlin Marie Armstrong.

Armstrong’s current whereabouts aren’t known.

“Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force are actively conducting a fugitive investigation and pursuing leads on the whereabouts of Armstrong,” the statement said.

Advertisement

The marshals described Armstrong as a white female standing 5-foot-8 and weighing approximately 125 pounds, with light brown long, curly hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen on surveillance video wearing “a blue denim jacket, black shirt with a pink design on the chest, white jeans, black and white tennis shoes, a black COVID mask, and a possible yoga mat carrier on her shoulders,” the statement said.

Anyone with information on Armstrong’s whereabouts is urged to call whereabouts the marshals at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip using the USMS Tips app. Tipsters can also contact the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477, the statement said.

Armstrong is charged with murder and stands accused of shooting Wilson three times, minutes after Wilson, a 25-year-old Dartmouth College graduate and rising star in the gravel cycling world, returned to an Austin apartment where she was staying days before an off-road race in Texas.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.