Rhode Island governor urges support on gun laws

One bill would make it a felony to possess any semi-automatic firearm magazine capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition, with limited exceptions for firearms dealers, law enforcement and military.

“Too many lives have been tragically cut short by senseless gun violence across our nation – we cannot allow this to continue,” McKee said in a statement. “We need action now, here in Rhode Island and in our nation’s capital.”

PROVIDENCE -- The day after an 18-year-old man killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee called on the General Assembly to pass bills to ban high-capacity magazines and assault rifles.

A second bill would ban “assault weapons,” which are defined as either semi-automatic shotguns with a fixed magazine capacity exceeding six rounds or capable of accepting a detachable magazine and pistol grip, or folding stock, or semi-automatic rifles with a fixed magazine capacity exceeding 10 rounds, or is able to accept a detachable magazine and has a folding or telescoping stock, or a pistol grip, or bayonet mount, or flash suppressor, or grenade launcher.

Under the bill, those who possess the weapons when the law is passed would be grandfathered in, subject to registration of their firearms.

Lead sponsor state Representative Justine Caldwell submitted both bills on behalf of the governor and lieutenant governor, the attorney general’s office, secretary of state, and general treasurer. Both were introduced in January and referred to the House Judiciary Committee in January but have not come up for hearings.

The National Rifle Association is lobbying against both bills. Both the NRA and the Rhode Island Second Amendment Coalition are lobbying against bills to require background checks for ammunition purchases and make it a felony to leave a gun unsecured that leads to the injury or death of a child. Both bills have been held for further study since they were heard by the House Judiciary Committee in March.

Larry Berman, spokesman for House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, said Wednesday morning that the “bills are still under consideration.”

A spokesman for Senate President Dominick Ruggerio also said Wednesday that firearms bills are under consideration.

Ruggerio pointed to firearm safety legislation that the Senate supported in the past, “including the red flag law to remove guns from individuals who pose a threat to themselves or others, removal of firearms from domestic abusers, mental health reporting to NICS for background checks, and the prohibition of ghost guns, 3D guns, and bump stocks.”

Ruggerio had also sponsored legislation last year to ban firearms from school grounds, which was passed by the General Assembly and signed by McKee. The Harold M. Metts School Safety Act prohibits anyone except law enforcement and security officers from carrying firearms on school property, and also banned unloaded firearms in locked containers or a locked rack in a motor vehicle.

McKee also signed a law banning straw purchases of firearms.

Although neither of the bills to ban assault weapons nor magazines holding more than 10 rounds have advanced -- a perennial issue -- McKee said it was “time for the General Assembly to act immediately and pass those common-sense gun safety bills and send them to my desk for signature – it is time.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.