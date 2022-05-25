Injured hiker rescued near summit of Welch Mountain in Waterville Valley, N.H.

Four groups responded to the trailhead, including Waterville Valley Department of Safety, Campton/Thornton fire, Fish and Game conservation officers, and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team, officials said.

Charles Boppe, 74, of Thornton, N.H., told officials that he injured his leg after a fall and could not continue hiking, Fish and Game said. The 911 call for a report of an injured hiker came in shortly before 11 a.m., officials said.

An injured hiker was rescued and carried almost two miles by rescuers Tuesday after he fell near the summit of Welch Mountain in Waterville Valley, N.H., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement .

Advertisement

“Luckily two Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team members were on a hike of the Welch/Dickey Trail and were able to get to the injured hiker within fifteen minutes,” Fish and Game said. “They were able to stabilize the injury and wait for additional rescuers to arrive with the rescue litter.”

Boppe was put in the rescue litter, and the rescuers started the “1.75-mile litter carry down the mountain” shortly after 1 p.m., Fish and Game said. They arrived at the trailhead at 2:45 p.m., officials said.

Boppe “was taken from the trailhead by personal vehicle for further evaluation of his injury,” Fish and Game said. He was hiking alone, wrote Fish and Game Conservation Officer Lieutenant James Kneeland in an email.

Officials said he had completed the Welch-Dickey Loop Trail “dozens of times” and had appropriate gear for a day hike.

The Welch-Dickey Loop Trail is part of the White Mountains with views of the valley and southern White Mountains, according to a visitor’s website.

Fish and Game advised those looking for safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear to visit this website and encouraged outdoor enthusiasts to buy a Hike Safe card.

Advertisement

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.