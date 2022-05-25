It’s National Wine Day 2022. Visit one of these Rhode Island vineyards

Rhode Island’s vineyards have earned dozens of awards over the years. Celebrate National Wine Day 2022 — that’s Wednesday, May 25 — by checking out a Rhode Island winery or two. Click on the dots on the map to see where they are and what you need to know.

Yet, here in the Ocean State, there are micro-climates where the soil conditions closely resemble some of the best wine regions in the world. The conditions in the southern half of the state, along the coastline, for examples are like maritime climates of northern France.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island might not be Tuscany, the prolific European wine region known for its Sangiovese-based dry reds . Or Marlborough in New Zealand, known for their great fruit-forward Sauvignon Blancs.

Anchor & Hope Wine

310 Bourne Ave Building 82, Rumford, R.I.; hello@anchorhopewine.com

Open: Hours for their tasting room have not yet been announced.

Farms in California, Oregon, Germany, and elsewhere ship their young, “early stage” wines to Anchor & Hope in East Providence soon after harvest, where they are aged, packaged, and distributed to stores and restaurants in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maine, New York, and Connecticut.

Carolyn’s Sakonnet Vineyards

162 W Main Rd, Little Compton, R.I.; 401-635-8486

Carolyn’s Sakonnet Vineyard was founded in 1975. Located in a part of Rhode Island that closely resembles the maritime climates of northern France, their wines have earned dozens of awards in recent years. The vineyard is owned by Carolyn Rafaelian, of Alex and Ani fame.

Diamond Hill Vineyards

3145 Diamond Hill Rd, Cumberland, R.I.; 401-333-2751

Open daily: 12-4 p.m.

Diamond Hill is a family-run winery with grape and fruit wines. They offer sample flights of four wines for $8. You can purchase wine to drink on-site by the glass or bottle. They also offer a small selection of cheese and crackers to at their vineyard, but you can bring your picnic.

Gooseneck Vineyards

4 Brown St., North Kingstown, R.I.; 401-294-4289

Currently closed for renovations.

From the hills of Italy to the stony Wairau Valley river flats in Marlborough, New Zealand, the owners of Gooseneck tour the world, testing various wine grapes to produce a better, everyday glass of wine here in the Ocean State.

Greenvale Vineyards

582 Wapping Rd, Portsmouth, R.I.; 401-847-3777

Open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday 12-5 p.m.

Greenvale is a sixth-generation farm producing small-batches of estate-grown wines. They’re settled along the Sakonnet River. On specific Saturdays, visitors can listen to live jazz music while sipping on wine flights outdoors.

Langworthy Farm Winery

308 Shore Rd, Westerly, R.I.;

Open Wednesday-Sunday, 12-5 p.m.

Langworthy Farm was built in 1875 on the historical homesite of Governor Samuel Ward of Rhode Island. They offer wine flights of five different varietals for $10. Cheese and olive plates are also available for purchase. Langworthy also owns a bed and breakfast on their property.

Leyden Farm Vineyard & Winery

160 Plain Meeting House Rd., West Greenwich, R.I.; 401-322-7791

Open daily: 12-5 p.m.

For four generations, Leyden farm was known for its Christmas trees. But after the current owner took over with his wife, they planted strawberries, blueberries, and grapevines amidst the trees and started making fruit-essence wines. Try the Romeo’s Red, Cleo’s Blanc, and Sunny’s Grigi; or fruit varieties such as Apple Jack Russell and Samson’s Wild Berry.

Mulberry Vineyards

95 Pound Rd, Chepachet, R.I.; 401-217-9288

Open: Saturday and Sunday11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Mulberry is located in the historic town of Chepachet (which is part of Glocester). At their farm, they offer various varietals, hard cider, seasonal sangria, and seasonal beers.

Newport Vineyards

909 E Main Rd, Middletown, R.I.; 401-848-5161

Open Monday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday-Friday: 12-6 p.m.; Saturday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Newport Vineyards and Taproot Brewery are located under the same roof. Visitors can dine inside or out, depending on availability, for a full dinner menu at Overlook (their restaurant), beer flights, wine flights, and more.

Nickle Creek Vineyard

12 King Rd, Foster, R.I.; 401-369-3694

Open: Saturday and Sunday 12-5 p.m.

Nickle Creek’s tasting room is surrounded by about 10 acres of grape varietals, which include Cayuga White, Noiret, Riesling, and Chambourcin. Prior to the family opening the vineyard, the land was completely covered by trees and rocks.

Tapped Apple Cidery & Winery

37 High St. Westerly, R.I.: 401-637-4946

Open: Friday 2-8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 12-8 p.m.

The owner behind Tapped came from the wine-making world until he discovered his passion for apple wines and ciders around 2003. Tapped’s tasting rooms offers more than a dozen different apple wines and ciders. charcuterie boards made to order, gourmet chocolate truffles, artwork from local artists and even live entertainment.

Verde Vineyards

50 Hopkins Ave, Johnston, R.I.; 401-934-2317

Open: Friday-Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Verde Vineyards is an award-winning vineyard tucked away within a residential neighborhood in Johnston. Their owner grows and harvests his own grapes.

WinterHawk Vineyards

35 Yawgoo Pond Rd, South Kingstown, R.I.; 401-474-7810

Open: Saturday 2-6 p.m., Sunday 1-6 p.m.

WinterHawk is a boutique winery in the South County area. They offer the classics like red Zinfandel, Malbec, Chardonnay, and Viognier.









Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.