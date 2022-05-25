It’s National Wine Day 2022. Visit one of these Rhode Island vineyards

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island might not be Tuscany, the prolific European wine region known for its Sangiovese-based dry reds. Or Marlborough in New Zealand, known for their great fruit-forward Sauvignon Blancs.
Yet, here in the Ocean State, there are micro-climates where the soil conditions closely resemble some of the best wine regions in the world. The conditions in the southern half of the state, along the coastline, for examples are like maritime climates of northern France.
Rhode Island’s vineyards have earned dozens of awards over the years. Celebrate National Wine Day 2022 — that’s Wednesday, May 25 — by checking out a Rhode Island winery or two. Click on the dots on the map to see where they are and what you need to know.
310 Bourne Ave Building 82, Rumford, R.I.; hello@anchorhopewine.com
Open: Hours for their tasting room have not yet been announced.
Farms in California, Oregon, Germany, and elsewhere ship their young, “early stage” wines to Anchor & Hope in East Providence soon after harvest, where they are aged, packaged, and distributed to stores and restaurants in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maine, New York, and Connecticut.
162 W Main Rd, Little Compton, R.I.; 401-635-8486
Carolyn’s Sakonnet Vineyard was founded in 1975. Located in a part of Rhode Island that closely resembles the maritime climates of northern France, their wines have earned dozens of awards in recent years. The vineyard is owned by Carolyn Rafaelian, of Alex and Ani fame.
3145 Diamond Hill Rd, Cumberland, R.I.; 401-333-2751
Open daily: 12-4 p.m.
Diamond Hill is a family-run winery with grape and fruit wines. They offer sample flights of four wines for $8. You can purchase wine to drink on-site by the glass or bottle. They also offer a small selection of cheese and crackers to at their vineyard, but you can bring your picnic.
4 Brown St., North Kingstown, R.I.; 401-294-4289
Currently closed for renovations.
From the hills of Italy to the stony Wairau Valley river flats in Marlborough, New Zealand, the owners of Gooseneck tour the world, testing various wine grapes to produce a better, everyday glass of wine here in the Ocean State.
582 Wapping Rd, Portsmouth, R.I.; 401-847-3777
Open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday 12-5 p.m.
Greenvale is a sixth-generation farm producing small-batches of estate-grown wines. They’re settled along the Sakonnet River. On specific Saturdays, visitors can listen to live jazz music while sipping on wine flights outdoors.
308 Shore Rd, Westerly, R.I.;
Open Wednesday-Sunday, 12-5 p.m.
Langworthy Farm was built in 1875 on the historical homesite of Governor Samuel Ward of Rhode Island. They offer wine flights of five different varietals for $10. Cheese and olive plates are also available for purchase. Langworthy also owns a bed and breakfast on their property.
160 Plain Meeting House Rd., West Greenwich, R.I.; 401-322-7791
Open daily: 12-5 p.m.
For four generations, Leyden farm was known for its Christmas trees. But after the current owner took over with his wife, they planted strawberries, blueberries, and grapevines amidst the trees and started making fruit-essence wines. Try the Romeo’s Red, Cleo’s Blanc, and Sunny’s Grigi; or fruit varieties such as Apple Jack Russell and Samson’s Wild Berry.
95 Pound Rd, Chepachet, R.I.; 401-217-9288
Open: Saturday and Sunday11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Mulberry is located in the historic town of Chepachet (which is part of Glocester). At their farm, they offer various varietals, hard cider, seasonal sangria, and seasonal beers.
909 E Main Rd, Middletown, R.I.; 401-848-5161
Open Monday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday-Friday: 12-6 p.m.; Saturday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Newport Vineyards and Taproot Brewery are located under the same roof. Visitors can dine inside or out, depending on availability, for a full dinner menu at Overlook (their restaurant), beer flights, wine flights, and more.
12 King Rd, Foster, R.I.; 401-369-3694
Open: Saturday and Sunday 12-5 p.m.
Nickle Creek’s tasting room is surrounded by about 10 acres of grape varietals, which include Cayuga White, Noiret, Riesling, and Chambourcin. Prior to the family opening the vineyard, the land was completely covered by trees and rocks.
37 High St. Westerly, R.I.: 401-637-4946
Open: Friday 2-8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 12-8 p.m.
The owner behind Tapped came from the wine-making world until he discovered his passion for apple wines and ciders around 2003. Tapped’s tasting rooms offers more than a dozen different apple wines and ciders. charcuterie boards made to order, gourmet chocolate truffles, artwork from local artists and even live entertainment.
50 Hopkins Ave, Johnston, R.I.; 401-934-2317
Open: Friday-Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Verde Vineyards is an award-winning vineyard tucked away within a residential neighborhood in Johnston. Their owner grows and harvests his own grapes.
35 Yawgoo Pond Rd, South Kingstown, R.I.; 401-474-7810
Open: Saturday 2-6 p.m., Sunday 1-6 p.m.
WinterHawk is a boutique winery in the South County area. They offer the classics like red Zinfandel, Malbec, Chardonnay, and Viognier.
Alexa Gagosz