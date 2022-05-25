fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man shot in Jamaica Plain Tuesday night

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated May 25, 2022, 13 minutes ago

A man was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in Jamaica Plain Tuesday night, Boston police said.

The shooting was reported at 11:42 p.m. near 33 Bickford St., said Officer Andre Watson, a spokesman for Boston police, in a telephone interview.

Watson declined to comment exactly how many times and where the man was shot.

The man was taken to a local area hospital, Watson said. Ballistic evidence was located at the scene, he said.

No arrests have been made, officials said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.

