Man shot in Jamaica Plain Tuesday night

A man was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in Jamaica Plain Tuesday night, Boston police said.
The shooting was reported at 11:42 p.m. near 33 Bickford St., said Officer Andre Watson, a spokesman for Boston police, in a telephone interview.
Watson declined to comment exactly how many times and where the man was shot.
The man was taken to a local area hospital, Watson said. Ballistic evidence was located at the scene, he said.
No arrests have been made, officials said.
