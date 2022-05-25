Massachusetts House poised to outlaw ‘revenge porn,’ following 48 other states

The sharing of nonconsensual pornography, or revenge porn, has proliferated with smart devices and social media, and in less than a decade, prompted dozens of states to pass laws making it illegal, making Massachusetts an extreme outlier.

The bill’s emergence comes after months of pressure from Governor Charlie Baker and survivors, who’ve argued that Massachusetts laws had fallen woefully behind in protecting people whose ex-partners post sexually explicit images or videos online without their consent.

The Massachusetts House is set to vote Thursday on legislation that would criminalize so-called “revenge porn,” targeting a form of abuse that is already outlawed in 48 other states.

The House legislation would make it a misdemeanor crime for knowingly distributing sexually explicit materials of someone, either with the intent to harass, intimidate, or cause emotional distress, or doing so with “reckless disregard” of the person’s expectation that they would remain private.

Those convicted would face up to 2 1/2 years in jail, a $10,000 fine, for both, while those guilty of second or subsequent offenses could face felony penalties, including up to 10 years in prison.

The proposal is a departure from what was pushed by Baker, who sought to make the first offense a felony. House lawmakers also opted to include the new language within the state’s existing misdemeanor criminal harassment statute, albeit with changes.

The state’s current law requires that prosecutors prove someone engaged in a “knowing pattern of conduct or series of acts” — or three or more incidents, according to a 2005 Supreme Judicial Court ruling — to be charged with criminal harassment. The proposed revenge porn statute, however, would be triggered by a single incident, not three.

Michael S. Day, the House chairman of the judiciary committee, said lawmakers considered this a “loophole,” given prosecutors are currently not able to bring a criminal harassment charge against a someone accused of distributing revenge porn if it stems from only a single incident.

“We said, ‘That’s not the way it should be,’” said Day, a Stoneham Democrat.

The approach, however, disappointed those who pushed the Legislature not only to criminalize revenge porn but attach more serious penalties. S.K., who has testified before lawmakers and asked not to be identified by name, said those who are distributing or posting these images are doing it “maliciously,” and in ways that transcend simple harassment.

“It’s really trying to ruin someone’s life. That’s the difference that I wish the House would recognize,” said S.K., who as high school freshman 15 years ago was persuaded by an upperclassman to send him naked pictures of herself, only for him to distribute them around her school, ultimately forcing her to enroll elsewhere.

“It’s a step. But it’s a small baby step,” she said of the bill moving toward a vote. “I don’t think that it’s fair for it to be considered a misdemeanor, given how much turmoil, frustration, pain and financial loss this person did to me and my family.”

Day said he believes the penalties are appropriate. The proposed $10,000 fine, for example, is a dramatic increase over the $1,000 included in the current criminal harassment law.

“I think the message is sent with a misdemeanor,” Day said.

Aides to Baker, who was attending a Republican Governors Association meeting in Tennessee on Wednesday, did not comment on the legislation beyond saying he would review any bill that reaches his desk.

Hema Sarang-Sieminski, policy director for Jane Doe, Inc., an advocacy group that works against domestic violence and sexual assault, praised the House’s approach. By folding the new language into the state’s criminal harassment statute, it will help make it easier for revenge porn survivors to seek out a civil harassment prevention order, whose own requirements are tied into the existing law, she said.

“We think it’s a really balanced approach to avoid far more severe criminalization of an issue that does implicate a lot of younger folks,” Sarang-Sieminski said. “The approach is very survivor-centered.”

Massachusetts remains one of just two states — South Carolina being the other — that hasn’t specifically outlawed the practice of revenge porn. It’s a fact that Baker wielded in his State of the Commonwealth address in January to prod lawmakers to act on his proposal, versions of which he’s filed three times since 2017.

He’s also held repeated roundtable discussions with survivors, offering them a platform to recount their personal stories and push for legislative changes.

House Speaker Ronald Mariano said Wednesday that lawmakers were trying to “tighten up” the bill’s language before it emerged.

“It was time,” the Quincy Democrat said of holding a vote. “The bill went through the process. It had a number of hearings. . . . Now it’s ready. That’s why now.”

The House bill also attempts to address teen “sexting,” or the sharing of sexual images or videos through phones, apps, and other ways. The proposal would divert minors who share explicit images of themselves or their peers into an “educational diversion program” developed by the state attorney general, instead of automatically charging them with crimes.

