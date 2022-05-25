As Nobles honors 2002 girls’ hockey squad, Sarah Wolter extolls the power of teamwork

“I had done everything I could. I thought I was in a good place,” she recalled, “but leading up to the last cuts I was terrified.’’

Sarah (Parsons) Wolter was worn down by mononucleosis two weeks prior to the final cut for the 2006 US Olympic women’s hockey team.

However, Ben Smith, the team’s head coach, said sending the Noble and Greenough School’s all-time leading scorer home was never in his plans.

“Sarah was a leader and someone who chased perfection, always striving to be the best, as an athlete and a student,’’ Smith recalled. ``And she would do anything to score a goal. She never disappointed us.”

Advertisement

A three-sport star at Nobles who joined the girls’ hockey team as an eighth-grader, Wolter skipped what would have been her freshman year at Dartmouth College with the hope of taking the ice at the Olympic Games in Torino, Italy.

“I remember watching the 1998 Winter Games in Nagano, Japan, on television, and it definitely had a major impact on showing me what was possible and the opportunities that existed for women at the highest level on a global stage,’’ said Wolter, who along with members of Noble and Greenough’s undefeated 2002 New England championship girls’ team, were inducted May 7 into the Dedham private school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

She has previously been enshrined in the Nobles and Dartmouth Athletic Halls of Fame as an individual.

A Globe Prep School Athlete of the Year, she was awarded the Shield Award given to the most respected athlete at Nobles.

A multiple Independent School League Most Valuable Player, she racked up 222 goals and 184 assists and played on three regional championship hockey teams at Nobles, where she also starred in soccer and lacrosse.

“Sarah was a tremendous all-around athlete with great eye-hand coordination, balance, and incredible hockey sense,” said longtime Nobles girls hockey coach Tom Resor. “For someone so talented, she was humble and balanced everything very well.”

Advertisement

In Torino, the US team was upset in the semifinals by Sweden, which it outshot and outplayed, but lost in a shootout and eventually won the Bronze Medal.

“It was one of those games we should have won, but their goalie was unbelievable,” said Wolter, who at 18 was the youngest player on the Olympic squad.

“I had no interest in figure skating as a kid, only hockey,” recalled Wolter, who learned to skate on Channing Pond in Dover. She played on several boys’ teams, including the Boston Jr. Terriers, and in the Assabet Valley women’s program. She joined the national U-22 women’s team at age 15.

Wolter made her US National Team debut at the 2005 World Championships, where the team defeated Canada to win its first Gold Medal.

Sarah (Parsons) Wolter now lives with her husband and daughter in New York City. Sarah (Parsons) Wolter

She married Jon Wolter in 2014 and the couple resides in New York City with their year-old daughter, Sophie. She is head of growth at FinTech Collective, a New York financial investment firm.

“I played against Jon with the national team in an exhibition against Westminster School, which he played for,” said Wolter. The teams posed for a photograph, which is one of her most cherished mementos.

She hails from a family of athletes who also work in the financial and investment field: Her father, Paul,a tennis and squash player at Bowdoin College, and mother, Joan, a lacrosse athlete at Wheaton College in Norton, met when Joan spent a semester at Dartmouth, where Paul was attending the Tuck School of Business.

Advertisement

Wolter’s brother, Tyler, was a multisport athlete at Nobles. He played club lacrosse at Vanderbilt University and is a scratch golfer.

A broken leg, the result of blocking a shot in the first game of her junior season at Dartmouth, hindered further international competition. But Wolter came back that season and was MVP of the Eastern College Athletic Conference championship tournament.

She ranks in the college’s top 10 in several women’s hockey scoring categories.

Her endeavors include coauthoring two sports/finance books while at Columbia University Business School — on the Serie A Italian professional soccer league and on the US Men’s National Soccer team.

She has also helped establish a mentoring program for the Dartmouth women’s hockey team.

Wolter, who considers her parents and Resor as the most important influences in her life, said athletics prepared her for the future.

“Sports taught me about teamwork,” she said, “and to face pressure by keeping things in perspective and figuring out ways to solve a problem.”

Who should we catch up with? Contact Marvin Pave with suggestions at marvin.pave@rcn.com.