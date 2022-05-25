R.I. treasurer finds selling Russian assets is easier said than done

To Magaziner, these difficulties in selling Russian assets aren’t difficulties at all, but signs that the economic pressure Rhode Island and other investors leveraged are working.

But three months later, no progress has been made and Rhode Island still holds its Russian assets. Russia at first closed its stock market and then, when it reopened, put prohibitions on sales by foreigners. Those restrictions still haven’t eased, Magaziner’s office said.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, who oversees the state’s pension fund and is now running for Congress, said in late February that he’d aim to liquidate the state’s Russian stock and bond holdings in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The purpose of Rhode Island joining the global movement to impose economic sanctions on Russia is to inflict economic consequences on Russia for Putin’s war. It is Russia that is experiencing ‘difficulties,’ as they have been forced to restrict trading on their financial markets, making it more difficult for Putin to fund his military operation, state-owned companies, and corrupt network of oligarchs,” spokesman Benjamin Smith said in an emailed statement.

Magaziner declined to be interviewed on Wednesday, the same day as the monthly meeting of the state’s pension investment commission, which he chairs. At the commission’s roughly hour and a half meeting, the subject of Russia did not come up.

The state’s Russian holdings in its pension fund never got above 0.3 percent of the total plan, according to Magaziner’s office, about $20 million to $30 million. The investment commission voted in early March to sell Russian assets “when possible” and bar and future purchases, but staffers also raised warnings about the practical difficulties, especially because the state’s Russian holdings are in funds managed by third parties and commingled with a lot of other non-Russian assets. That made it hard for Rhode Island to direct how they’re invested, investment officials said at the time.

Like the broader market, Rhode Island’s investments have taken a hit of late. But Rhode Island’s pension fund has outperformed 98 percent of public plans around the country thanks to its “Back To Basics” approach, according to Magaziner’s office.

Magaziner’s office said it would still pursue divesting from Russian assets.

“By joining other investors across the world in this boycott of Russian financial assets, we have helped to exact a toll on the Russian economy and sent a clear message that Putin’s illegal war is unacceptable,” Smith said.

The state’s $10 billion retirement system serves about 60,000 active and retired people, including state workers, teachers, certain local workers, state police, and judges.

Magaziner, a Democrat, is running in a September primary for the Second Congressional District following U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin’s retirement. A recent 12 News/Roger Williams University poll found Magaziner with a commanding plurality among the candidates in the primary, with 33 percent, but with the majority still undecided. Former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung and Bob Lancia are vying for the Republican nomination.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.